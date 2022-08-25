White marlin, dolphin category began to fill on 2nd day of MidAtlantic fishing tourney

With better offshore temperatures Wednesday, 143 of 178 boats ventured out on the third day of the MidAtlantic fishing tournament and the first qualifying white marlin was caught.

Captain Stetson Turney, aboard Michael Jordan’s Jupiter and Florida-based Catch 23, weighed a 73-pound white marlin for angler Patrick Field to take the lead in the category. The catch was made at Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.

The tournament's other venue is Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May.

Captain Austin Robbins, on Matthew Weber’s Max Bet, based out of Vero Beach, Florida, weighed in a 65-pound white marlin for angler Anthony Weber to take second place. Third place remains open with two days left in the tournament.

On Tuesday, only three boats competed as there was a brisk, offshore wind. On Wednesday, the wind was much more light and the ocean was calm. Ninety-five boats from Ocean City and 48 from Cape May went out to sea.

Captain Kyle Peet, at the wheel of Michael Peet’s New Castle, Delaware-based No Quarter, weighed in a 539-pound blue marlin for angler Pleet just minutes after the scales opened in Ocean City to take the temporary lead in the category. The marlin measured 1161/4”.

Shortly after that, Christopher Kinsley’s Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania-based Kilo Charlie weighed a 607-pound blue marlin, caught by angler Andrew Kinsley. The marlin measured 1197/8". The catch moved Kilo Charlie into first place, while No Quarter fell to second place.

Michael Pintozzi’s Random Chaos, based out of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, fell to third place with his 490-pounder, which was caught on the first day of the event Monday. The boat also is third in the tuna category with an 80-pound yellowfin tuna, which was also weighed Monday.

Michael Murray’s Caitlin, out of Brick Township, Ocean County, remains in first and second inthe wahoo division with 43- and 28-pounders. Bob Hugin’s The Right Place, out of Summit, Union County, still holds the top two spots in the tuna category with 193- and 152-pound big-eye tunas. Those catches were weighed Monday.

On Wednesday, Chris Hood aboard his It Just Takes Time, based out of Elberta, Alabama, took third place in the wahoo category with a 23-pounder.

The first qualifying dolphins were also weighed. Captain Spencer Bradley, aboard his Lovin’ Life, based out of Randolph, Morris County, took the lead in the dolphin category with a 39-pounder. William Doherty, aboard his Undertaker, based out of Wilmington, Delaware, weighed in 24- and 21-pounders to take both second and third place.

The total cash purse is $5.2 million-plus, tournament officials said in a release Monday.