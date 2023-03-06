The Saint Peter’s men’s basketball team won the MAAC Tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City last year.

One week later, the Peacocks were one of the nation’s biggest stories. Saint Peter’s stunned the college basketball world with a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said everywhere he goes people bring up Saint Peter’s to him.

“It put us on the map as a mid-major that should be reckoned with,” he said. “We’ll see what happens this year. I hope we can repeat it.”

This year’s MAAC tournaments start Tuesday at Boardwalk Hall. The women’s final is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the men's for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Fairfield is the women’s defending champion.

The Iona men and women are this year’s top seeds. Is there a Saint Peter’s in this year’s tournament? Time will tell. But before a MAAC team can become a national story, it has to win in Atlantic City.

What follows are four story lines to follow this week:

Rick Pitino and the curse of the one-bid league

The winner of this week’s tournaments are going to the NCAA Tournament, and no one else is. Pitino has made no secret of his dislike of coaching in a one-bid, mid-major league. Iona dominated the MAAC regular season but lost in the tournament quarterfinals to Rider last season.

Iona will play in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 8 seed Mount St. Mary’s and No. 9 seed Canisius.

“The pressure for all of us in this tournament is greater than most places,” Pitino said. “If I was at Louisville or Kentucky right now and it was a normal season, we’d be saying, “We have to win it to get a better seed. Let’s get a 2 seed instead of a 3 seed.’”

The speculation is that this is Pitino’s last season at Iona. The school agreed to waive his contract buyout before the start of this season. Pitino said speculation about his future will not be a distraction for the Gaels this week. He dismissed talk of him leaving Iona as internet noise.

“The one thing I can assure you of is, the players pay absolutely zero attention to that,” he said. “Now, other people pay attention to it, but the staff, myself and the players pay no attention. The internet is not going to hire a coach, I can assure you. It never has, and it never will.”

An Iona sweep?

Just like the Iona men, the Iona women are the top seed this week.

The Gaels (23-6) have won 17 of their last 18 games. They are a veteran group with 6-foot-2 senior forward Ketsia Athias, who averages 12.1 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Juana Camilion averages 14 points.

The Gaels will play at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals against the winner of Tuesday’s first round game between No. 8 seed Mount St. Mary’s and No. 9 seed Canisius.

The last ride for historic coach

Marist women’s coach Brian Giorgis is retiring at the end of this season. Giorgis one of the most successful coaches in MAAC history, having led the Red Foxes to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2007.

Seventh-seeded Marist will play 10th-seeded Rider at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first round. The Red Foxes (12-17) showed their potential when they beat top-seeded Iona 70-60 at Iona last Thursday. Rider beat Marist 66-63 in overtime Saturday.

“I’ve really been blessed by having Marist be able to have the resources to help be successful,” Giorgis said. “To have great assistant coaches to help teach but then have wonderful players who are just as good people as they are players to buy into a program.”

Can the Rider men end their NCAA drought?

Rider was one of the surprises of last year’s tournament. The ninth-seeded Broncs upset Iona in the quarterfinals before losing to Saint Peter’s in the semifinals.

This year, Rider is the No. 2 seed. The Broncs will play at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals against the winner of Tuesday’s game between seventh-seeded Fairfield and 10th-seeded Saint Peter’s.

Rider hasn’t earned an NCAA Tournament bid since 1994. This season, the Broncs are 16-13 after finishing the regular season losing four of their last six.

But Rider won eight in a row during the regular season, so why not three in a row in Atlantic City? How does Rider regain its winning streak form?

“Just get back to doing some things we were doing during that that (winning streak),” Broncs coach Kevin Baggett said. “Obviously, some luck happened. That’s the nature of basketball. But also doing all the little things. Stop worrying about 'you, I, me and mine' and go back to worrying about 'we.'”

PHOTOS MAAC men's championship game in Atlantic City MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's MAAC Monmouth's vs. Saint Peter's