WATCH LIVE: Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races starting at 6 p.m.

The Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races will celebrate its 75th edition on Friday.

The Margate Memorials, the second of the “Big Three” in South Jersey beach patrol events, will be at 6:30 p.m. at Decatur Avenue beach, in front of Lucy the Elephant.

All 15 beach patrols of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete.

The three races are the doubles row, the swim and the singles row. The doubles is commonly called a mile, the swim a half-mile and the singles 1,000 feet. But those measurements are approximations.

“I can’t believe it’s been 75 years since it began,” Margate Beach Patrol Chief Greg Smallwood said. “It has the three traditional races. The doubles will be about 14 to 16 minutes, about a mile and a half. The swim will be about 12 to 14 minutes and the singles about 4 to 6 minutes. It pretty much mirrors the South Jersey Championships (which will be Aug. 13 in Longport with the exact same format).”

The Margate Memorials was started in 1946 by Margate lifeguards Bud Graves and Pete Glick to honor lifeguards who served in the war.

The event has evolved somewhat over the years. It was held every year until it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.