WATCH LIVE: Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races starting at 6 p.m.

The Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races will celebrate its 75th edition on Friday.
The Margate Memorials, the second of the “Big Three” in South Jersey beach patrol events, will be at 6:30 p.m. at Decatur Avenue beach, in front of Lucy the Elephant.
All 15 beach patrols of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete.
The three races are the doubles row, the swim and the singles row. The doubles is commonly called a mile, the swim a half-mile and the singles 1,000 feet. But those measurements are approximations.
“I can’t believe it’s been 75 years since it began,” Margate Beach Patrol Chief Greg Smallwood said. “It has the three traditional races. The doubles will be about 14 to 16 minutes, about a mile and a half. The swim will be about 12 to 14 minutes and the singles about 4 to 6 minutes. It pretty much mirrors the South Jersey Championships (which will be Aug. 13 in Longport with the exact same format).”
The Margate Memorials was started in 1946 by Margate lifeguards Bud Graves and Pete Glick to honor lifeguards who served in the war.
The event has evolved somewhat over the years. It was held every year until it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It (the Margate Memorials) started as a rowing race (doubles and singles races),” Smallwood said. “The swim was added later (1972). For two or three years it had a running race, and it briefly went back to all rowing.
“There are so many races now (in the South Jersey Association). Other (lifeguard events) have changed to get more young people involved, and that’s good. But we want to keep our race traditional.”
Longport won its second straight team title in 2019. Margate’s Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves (Bud Graves’ grandson) won the doubles row, Joey Tepper of Longport took the swim, and Brigantine’s Ron DeFelice captured the singles.
Graves will row with Chris Spiers on Friday, and Tepper and DeFelice both return too.
The lineups of the teams are much the same as they were at last Friday’s Dutch Hoffman Memorials in Wildwood, which was won handily by Longport. Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey of Longport won the doubles at Wildwood, and McGrath returned to win the singles. Tepper won the swim. McGrath and Duffey are set to go Friday.
Avalon’s Erich Wolf and Jack Glomb (second last week in the doubles) and teammate Dolan Grisbaum (second in the swim) are also back. Atlantic City’s Kyle Deroo and Vince Granese were third in the doubles at Wildwood, and Granese was second in the singles.
Others rowers besides McGrath and Granese who will do both doubles and singles include Wolf, Graves, Jimmy Kimrey (North Wildwood), Danny Rogers (Sea Isle City), David Funk (Ventnor) and Darrick Kobierowski (Wildwood Crest).
LBI Tourney begins
The 59th annual Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament will be at 5:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 17th Street beach in Surf City.
The competing teams are five-time defending champion Harvey Cedars (2015-2019), Ship Bottom, Surf City, Beach Haven, Barnegat Light and Long Beach Township.
Nearly all the races are out to flags 500 feet from shore and back again, and they can be easily seen by fans.
The first evening’s races will be the mile doubles row, the women’s 1,500-foot paddle, the 1,000 buoy rescue, the 4x1,000 men’s paddle relay, the 1,000 women’s doubles row, the surfboat rescue, and the ironman and ironwoman races.
Saturday’s races are the line pull, the 1,000 doubles row, the men’s swim, the women’s swim, the paddle rescue, the singles row, the mixed doubles row, the women’s paddle relay, the surfboat relay, the men’s 2,000 paddle and the surf dash relay.
