WATCH LIVE at 6 p.m.: Hoffman Memorials Lifeguard Championships
LIFEGUARD RACES

WATCH LIVE at 6 p.m.: Hoffman Memorials Lifeguard Championships

Dutch

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, big crowds like this one in 2019 are expected at the Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood on Friday.

 Edward Lea, Staff photographer

The 51st annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, the first of South Jersey lifeguarding’s “Big Three,” should have plenty of excitement Friday at Lincoln Avenue beach in Wildwood.

The five-race event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. will be the first meeting of all 15 beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association.

The races are the doubles row, the rescue board race, the swim, the two-mile beach run and the singles row. Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

The Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic last Friday had 11 patrols, but contender Wildwood Crest and three other Cape May County teams weren’t there.

“We’re excited to be the first event where all 15 patrols will be competing,” Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks said. “We (Cape May County) have been having smaller races at the south end, and they (Atlantic County) have been having smaller races at the north end. This is the first time we’ll get to see who’s the best. With all 15 there, you could see some unexpected things.”

The other two events in the “Big Three” are the 75th annual Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races on Aug. 6 in Margate and the 81st annual South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 13 in Longport.

Atlantic City won the Hoffman team title in 2019, the last time it was held. Vince Granese clinched it for A.C. with a victory in the singles row. The event wasn’t held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hoffman swim should be one of the highlights. Longport’s Joey Tepper dominated the swim in South Jersey races in 2018 and 2019, and has continued that so far this summer. In the southern end of the S.J. Association, Avalon’s Dolan Grisbaum has won the Cape May County Championships, Beschen-Callahan and David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial swims.

Tepper will also do the rescue board race at the Hoffman event.

The Longport crew of Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the doubles at this year’s Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorials (named for McGrath’s father) and the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic. Sea Isle City’s Danny Rogers and Pat Scannapieco won the doubles at the Cape May County event and the Kerr Memorials.

The Hoffman doubles was won by Ventnor’s Brett Hanson and Shawn Slattery in 2019. Hanson will team with David Funk at Friday’s race, and Funk will also do the singles row.

Longport, the four-time defending South Jersey team champion, also has John Stickney in the run and McGrath in the singles.

Wildwood Crest, which won the Cape May County and Beschen-Callahan team titles, has Pat Bakey and Jake Klecko in the doubles, Brett Pedersen in the rescue board race, Nick Patino in the swim, Colin Hess in the two-mile run and Darrick Kobierowski in the singles row.

Avalon, which won its own Kerr Memorials on Tuesday, has Erich Wolf and Jack Glomb in the doubles, Sean Geary in the paddleboard, Grisbaum in the swim, Mason Brewster in the two-mile run, and Wolf in the singles.

The two-mile beach run is a unique event held on the hard sand that starts and ends at Lincoln Avenue.

Free parking will be available for four-wheel drive vehicles at Baker Avenue beach, four blocks south of Lincoln Avenue.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Dutch Hoffman Memorial LIfeguard Championships

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood

Online: Go to PressofAC.com to watch the races live.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

