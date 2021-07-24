Volleyball takes over some Atlantic City beach for a week of competition

AVPNext Gold is not the top professional tournament, which starts its three-venue tour in two weeks. But it's the closest thing to it, and some of the athletes in Atlantic City this weekend will compete in the main event, said Wayne Gant, director of AVP America, adding that the weekend event is a warmup for the main schedule.

Friend and Lotman played together in college and have played together in a few other AVP events. Lotman competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Athletes from the Canadian and Brazilian national teams and some gold medalists came to the Atlantic City tournaments.

Some athletes who typically would've competed at Albany Avenue this weekend are instead at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but Gant said the Atlantic City event drew more fans and players than it did in 2020, Gant added.

"It's exciting as an athlete because you want to play the best, and it is a very nice turnout," Friend said.

AVPNext had eight courts set up on the sand Saturday, but as the day unfolded and teams were eliminated, only four remained. The main court in the middle had bleachers and tents for fans. There were multiple food trucks, including Kona Ice and Mad Dog Morgan's, and tents to buy gear.

