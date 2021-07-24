Volleyball takes over Atlantic City beach for a week of competition

ATLANTIC CITY — Kyle Friend is no stranger to volleyball.
The 32-year-old was an outside hitter at Long Beach State University in California. He also played professionally in Germany, Europe, Sweden and Switzerland. Along with his indoor experience, he has competed on the beach and grass all over the country.
But never in Atlantic City.
For the second straight summer, the Association of Volleyball Professionals has packed the sand in the resort for a semi-professional tournament. Former Olympians and professional players competed in the AVPNext Gold Tour at Albany Avenue beach Saturday.
Sixty-four men’s and women’s teams (32 each) competed under the sun on the hot sand. This was the third stop of five on the tour, which is sanctioned by AVP America.
Each team played about four games in the double-elimination tournaments. Eight teams each from the men’s and women’s advance to the semifinals and championship Sunday.
The prize purse is worth $100,000 (50,000 per gender), the largest on its semi-pro schedule.
AVP also held an amateur tournament Saturday.
“This is really awesome,” said Friend, who was competing in the tournament with playing partner Paul Lotman. “This is my first time in Atlantic City, and the venue is beautiful. I love seeing the skyline in the background. And for us, as athletes, this feels like a big event because of the big draw of quality players and the money that is involved.”
AVPNext Gold is not the top professional tournament, which starts its three-venue tour in two weeks. But it’s the closest thing to it, and some of the athletes in Atlantic City this weekend will compete in the main event, said Wayne Gant, director of AVP America, adding that the weekend event is a warmup for the main schedule.
Friend and Lotman played together in college and have played together in a few other AVP events. Lotman competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Athletes from the Canadian and Brazilian national teams and some gold medalists came to the Atlantic City tournaments.
Some athletes who typically would’ve competed at Albany Avenue this weekend are instead at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but Gant said the Atlantic City event drew more fans and players than it did in 2020, Gant added.
“It’s exciting as an athlete because you want to play the best, and it is a very nice turnout,” Friend said.
AVPNext had eight courts set up on the sand Saturday, but as the day unfolded and teams were eliminated, only four remained. The main court in the middle had bleachers and tents for fans. There were multiple food trucks, including Kona Ice and Mad Dog Morgan’s, and tents to buy gear.
Directly across from that setup was the amateur tournament, which consisted of 25 courts. There were multiple men’s, women’s and coed divisions, with championships set for Saturday and Sunday.
Steve North competed in the amateur event but was eliminated early. He stuck around with his friend, Patrick Thtero, to soak in the atmosphere and watch the competition.
“It’s great,” North said. “Great weather, and great crowd.”
North and Thtero, both from New York City, had never been to the resort
“I enjoy it very much,” Thtero said. “Very fun.”
“I want to watch some great volleyball players from all over the country,” said John McClure, who was watching the action with his friend Julie Lichtman.
McClure plays volleyball and has competed in the resort.
“It’s nice to have a big volleyball tournament on the East Coast,” he said “It’s a great venue. We are having a blast.”
And there was a lot more to the event than just Saturday.
The event started with Beach Nation collegiate clinics Monday and Tuesday, which brought together more than 100 young athletes to learn new skills from college beach coaches, USA National team members, Olympic gold medalists and others.
AVP Junior Nationals took place Wednesday through Friday. Girls from 12-and-under to 18-and-under club teams participated. Boys teams from 14-and-under to 18-and-under also competed. Teams were guaranteed three days of competition with pool-play, with the semifinals and title match Friday. College scouts were in attendance.
“It’s great to be able to have an event in the Northeast,” said AVP Chief Operating Officer Al Lau, who used to live in Philadelphia. “When you’re not playing, there is a lot to do here in Atlantic City. Atlantic City is such as iconic, historical place.
“We look forward to coming back here and growing the event.”
When the amateur championships concluded Friday, there was an award banquet at Tropicana Atlantic City. Athletes asked Olympic gold medalists and coaches questions as Young Gun Awards and a $1,000 scholarship were handed out. About 500 athletes from 45 states competed in the junior and club events.
“It is really special,” Gant said. “This is one of the weeks we want to make the pinnacle on the East Coast of beach volleyball. … Super exciting. It is great. Atlantic City has been a great host. Couldn’t ask for anything more. Top to bottom, they did great.”
