Vineland's Isiah Pacheco overcomes family tragedy to help the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl

Running back Isiah Pacheco leaves the field after the Chiefs defeated the Raiders 31-13 on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas. Pacheco has been the breakout star of Kansas City’s strong rookie class.
Isaih plays catch with neighbor Exodus DeJesus, 10.
Isaih’s bedroom dresser doubles as a shrine to lost family members, in addition to storing his many trophies. Below, his parents, Julio Pacheco and Felicia Cannon, join him on the field at Senior Night.
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, who Rutgers football recruit and start quarterback for the Fighting Clan. Pacheco has had to overcome some horrible tragedies in his life, which includes seeing two siblings shot and killed. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, has a mirror in his room with some obituaries and memories on his mirror of his lost family. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, plays with his next door neighbor,Exodus DeJesus,10 , throwing a football in his yard. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vineland’s Isaih Pacheco all smiles in the 4th quarter against Atlantic City. Oct. 20, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vineland’s Isaih Pacheco runs into the end zone for a touchtown during the Fighting Clan’s victory over Atlantic City.
Isaih celebrates after a win over Atlantic City at Gittone Stadium.
Vineland’s Isaih Pacheco after scoring, uses headset to communicate with coaches during the game against Atlantic City on Oct. 20, 2017.
Vineland High School senior Isaih Pacheco runs against Atlantic City High School during fourth-quarter action in a game last week. Pacheco, one of the state’s top players, ran for 222 yards and a touchdown in a game three days after his sister was fatally shot.
Vineland’s Isaih Pacheco shows number #1 in the 4th quarter against Atlantic City. Oct. 20, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vineland's Isaih Pacheco breaks a tackle by Mainland Regional's Dean Deveney, Friday Nov. 6, 2015, during their high school football game in Linwood.
Vineland High School senior Isaih Pacheco lost his sister Celeste Cannon to gun violence in September. ‘My sister was like my best friend,’ Isaih said. His brother, Travoise Cannon, was stabbed to death in Bridgeton in January 2016.
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco pump up for the game. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vineland football coach Dan Russo, right, was able to keep homegrown talent, including Isaih Pacheco, left, from going to Non-Public or choice schools in recent years. Pacheco, now a freshman running back at Rutgers University, is one of a handful of former players for Russo who have gone on to play at the NCAA Division I level. Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco with his coach Dan Russo. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, with his parents Julio Pacheco and Felicia Cannon. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, with his parents Julio Pacheco and Felicia Cannon at Senior Night. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
A picture of Pacheco’s brother Tavarios Cannon, was stabbed to death last year. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
‘He warms my heart,’ mom Felicia Cannon says of Isaih, shown with his father, Julio Pacheco, left, and dog Kylie.
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, with his parents Julio Pacheco and Felicia Cannon at Senior Night. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
A picture of Pacheco’s sister, Celeste Cannon, who was murdered in September. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco during National Anthem. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, with his parents Julio Pacheco and Felicia Cannon. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story originally ran on Nov. 12, 2017. Vineland High School graduate Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m. on Feb 12.
VINELAND — Isiah Pacheco moved his sister Celeste Cannon into her new home on West Main Street in Millville this summer.
He carried beds, couches, dressers and televisions up the four steps that led into the house.
The Vineland High School football standout and his older sister had always been close. Celeste attended Isiah’s games and made sure he had a few extra dollars or new clothes when the school year began.
“My sister was like my best friend,” he said.
Three months later, on the morning of Sept. 20, a cousin appeared at the door of Isiah’s Vineland home and told him and his mother, Felicia Cannon, that Celeste had died.
“It was like, ‘What?’ It was confusing,” Isiah said. “It was out of nowhere.”
Isiah, his mother and his father, Julio Pacheco, rushed to Millville and found police surrounding Celeste’s home. She had been killed by a gunshot. Celeste was 24 years old.
“It’s crazy,” Isiah said. “I was (flashing) back to helping her move in. It can’t be true.”
Police wouldn’t let anyone inside the home. Isiah watched as officers carried his sister out in a body bag.
It wasn’t the first time Isiah confronted tragedy. His brother, Travoise Cannon, was stabbed to death in Bridgeton in January 2016. He was 29.
But despite those tragedies — and maybe in some way because of them — Isiah has emerged as one of the state’s top players. The 18-year-old quarterback and defensive back will finish his high school career Thursday when Vineland plays at Millville in their annual Thanksgiving Day game. He will attend Rutgers University on an NCAA Division I football scholarship.
“I don’t want to disappoint anybody,” he said. “I don’t want to be one of those kids who says, ‘I could have done this, or I wish I would have done that better.’”
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco
Vineland High School senior Isaih Pacheco lost his sister Celeste Cannon to gun violence in September. ‘My sister was like my best friend,’ Isaih said. His brother, Travoise Cannon, was stabbed to death in Bridgeton in January 2016.
Vineland football coach Dan Russo, right, was able to keep homegrown talent, including Isaih Pacheco, left, from going to Non-Public or choice schools in recent years. Pacheco, now a freshman running back at Rutgers University, is one of a handful of former players for Russo who have gone on to play at the NCAA Division I level. Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco with his coach Dan Russo. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vineland High School senior Isaih Pacheco runs against Atlantic City High School during fourth-quarter action in a game last week. Pacheco, one of the state’s top players, ran for 222 yards and a touchdown in a game three days after his sister was fatally shot.
Vineland and Millville have one of the longest-running football rivalries in the state. (left) Isaih Pacheco (Vineland), Clayton Scott (Millville), Marcial Ramos (Millville), Nihym Anderson (Vineland) Thursday, August 24
Millville's #1 Carlton Lawrence brings down the ball as Vineland #1 Isaih Pacheco looks for the interception during their Thanksgiving Day Game against held at Gittone Stadium in Vineland Thursday, November 24, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Vineland's QB 1 Isaih Pacheco celebrates his 3rd quarter TD with teammate 74Ivan Haile. Friday November 11 2016 Howell at Vineland Football first round Group V. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)