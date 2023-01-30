Vineland's Isiah Pacheco overcomes family tragedy to help Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story originally ran on Nov. 12, 2017. Vineland High School graduate Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m. on Feb 12.

VINELAND — Isiah Pacheco moved his sister Celeste Cannon into her new home on West Main Street in Millville this summer.

He carried beds, couches, dressers and televisions up the four steps that led into the house.

The Vineland High School football standout and his older sister had always been close. Celeste attended Isiah’s games and made sure he had a few extra dollars or new clothes when the school year began.

“My sister was like my best friend,” he said.

Three months later, on the morning of Sept. 20, a cousin appeared at the door of Isiah’s Vineland home and told him and his mother, Felicia Cannon, that Celeste had died.

“It was like, ‘What?’ It was confusing,” Isiah said. “It was out of nowhere.”

Isiah, his mother and his father, Julio Pacheco, rushed to Millville and found police surrounding Celeste’s home. She had been killed by a gunshot. Celeste was 24 years old.

“It’s crazy,” Isiah said. “I was (flashing) back to helping her move in. It can’t be true.”

Police wouldn’t let anyone inside the home. Isiah watched as officers carried his sister out in a body bag.

It wasn’t the first time Isiah confronted tragedy. His brother, Travoise Cannon, was stabbed to death in Bridgeton in January 2016. He was 29.

But despite those tragedies — and maybe in some way because of them — Isiah has emerged as one of the state’s top players. The 18-year-old quarterback and defensive back will finish his high school career Thursday when Vineland plays at Millville in their annual Thanksgiving Day game. He will attend Rutgers University on an NCAA Division I football scholarship.

“I don’t want to disappoint anybody,” he said. “I don’t want to be one of those kids who says, ‘I could have done this, or I wish I would have done that better.’”