LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Vineland grad Sonialys Badillo wins weekly award: College notebook

Misericordia junior Sonialys Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, competes in a relay event. On Monday, Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week.

 Double Eagle Photography for Misericordia Athletics, Provided

Misericordia University senior Sonialys Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week on Monday.

Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, had a strong performance for the Cougars at the Susquehanna Early Season Invite on Saturday. She won the 400-meter run in 1 minute, 1.1 second and helped the 4x400 relay win in 4:20.43. She added a fourth-place finish in the 60 (8.08).

Anne Rutledge (Egg Harbor Township) ran on Monmouth’s fifth-place 4x400 relay (4:02.58) at the Wagner Seahawk Shootout. Mickey Baker (Ocean City) finished eighth in the mile (5:26.22).

New Jersey Institute of Technology’s McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) was ninth in the triple jump (10.75m). Grace Burke (Ocean City) and Amiyah Stephens (ACIT) ran on the 10th-place 4x400 relay (4:15.55).

Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) ran on the fourth-place sprint medley relay (4:20.55) for St. Peter’s. She also placed 11th in the 300 (40.85).

Men’s indoor track

Daniel Fenton (Millville) ran on Monmouth’s third-place 4x400 relay (3:18.33) at the Wagner Shootout. He was also ninth in the 300 (35.19).

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had nine points and three rebounds in Notre Dame’s 108-44 win over Merrimack.

Marianna Papazoglou (Wildwood Catholic) scored two in Penn’s 78-44 win over St. Francis Brooklyn.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 11 and got three rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 84-71 win over Georgian Court. She scored two in a 75-66 loss to Indiana (Pennsylvania).

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, five assists and four rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 63-60 loss to Franklin Pierce. She scored 16 and added eight rebounds in a 58-46 loss to American International.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) scored 20, grabbed 13 rebounds and added five assists, four steals and three blocks in Albright’s 72-59 win over Gwynedd Mercy. She had 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals in a 56-41 loss to Messiah.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had five points, three assists and two rebounds in Coast Guard’s 62-59 win over Connecticut College.

Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) had three points, four rebounds and two assists in Gwynedd Mercy’s 72-59 loss to Albright. She scored five in an 84-62 win over John Jay.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had eight points and eight rebounds in Kean’s 41-37 win over The College of New Jersey. She scored 12 to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 66-55 loss to New Jersey City.

Lindsay Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had seven points, two rebounds and two assists in Neumann’s 64-37 win over St. Mary’s (Maryland). She scored three in a 61-59 win over Ursinus.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) scored 20 to go with five rebounds, five assists and four steals in Ramapo’s 78-70 win over New Jersey City. She had 14 points, six assists and three rebounds in an 81-66 loss to Rowan.

In Rowan’s 82-53 win over Rutgers-Camden, Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) scored 11 to go with three rebounds and three steals. Savanna Holt (Ocean City) scored four. In an 81-66 win over Ramapo, Herlihy had eight points and four rebounds, and Holt added six points and three rebounds.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184. jrusso@pressofac.com. Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

