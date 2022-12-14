Vineland grad Sonialys Badillo wins weekly award: College notebook

Misericordia University senior Sonialys Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week on Monday.

Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, had a strong performance for the Cougars at the Susquehanna Early Season Invite on Saturday. She won the 400-meter run in 1 minute, 1.1 second and helped the 4x400 relay win in 4:20.43. She added a fourth-place finish in the 60 (8.08).

Anne Rutledge (Egg Harbor Township) ran on Monmouth’s fifth-place 4x400 relay (4:02.58) at the Wagner Seahawk Shootout. Mickey Baker (Ocean City) finished eighth in the mile (5:26.22).

New Jersey Institute of Technology’s McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) was ninth in the triple jump (10.75m). Grace Burke (Ocean City) and Amiyah Stephens (ACIT) ran on the 10th-place 4x400 relay (4:15.55).

Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) ran on the fourth-place sprint medley relay (4:20.55) for St. Peter’s. She also placed 11th in the 300 (40.85).

Men’s indoor track

Daniel Fenton (Millville) ran on Monmouth’s third-place 4x400 relay (3:18.33) at the Wagner Shootout. He was also ninth in the 300 (35.19).

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had nine points and three rebounds in Notre Dame’s 108-44 win over Merrimack.

Marianna Papazoglou (Wildwood Catholic) scored two in Penn’s 78-44 win over St. Francis Brooklyn.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 11 and got three rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 84-71 win over Georgian Court. She scored two in a 75-66 loss to Indiana (Pennsylvania).

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, five assists and four rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 63-60 loss to Franklin Pierce. She scored 16 and added eight rebounds in a 58-46 loss to American International.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) scored 20, grabbed 13 rebounds and added five assists, four steals and three blocks in Albright’s 72-59 win over Gwynedd Mercy. She had 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals in a 56-41 loss to Messiah.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had five points, three assists and two rebounds in Coast Guard’s 62-59 win over Connecticut College.

Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) had three points, four rebounds and two assists in Gwynedd Mercy’s 72-59 loss to Albright. She scored five in an 84-62 win over John Jay.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had eight points and eight rebounds in Kean’s 41-37 win over The College of New Jersey. She scored 12 to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 66-55 loss to New Jersey City.

Lindsay Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had seven points, two rebounds and two assists in Neumann’s 64-37 win over St. Mary’s (Maryland). She scored three in a 61-59 win over Ursinus.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) scored 20 to go with five rebounds, five assists and four steals in Ramapo’s 78-70 win over New Jersey City. She had 14 points, six assists and three rebounds in an 81-66 loss to Rowan.

In Rowan’s 82-53 win over Rutgers-Camden, Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) scored 11 to go with three rebounds and three steals. Savanna Holt (Ocean City) scored four. In an 81-66 win over Ramapo, Herlihy had eight points and four rebounds, and Holt added six points and three rebounds.

