Vineland grad Sonialys Badillo wins weekly award: College notebook

Misericordia University senior
Sonialys Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, had a strong performance for the Cougars at the Susquehanna Early Season Invite on Saturday. She won the 400-meter run in 1 minute, 1.1 second and helped the 4x400 relay win in 4:20.43. She added a fourth-place finish in the 60 (8.08).
Anne Rutledge (Egg Harbor Township) ran on Monmouth’s fifth-place 4x400 relay (4:02.58) at the Wagner Seahawk Shootout. Mickey Baker (Ocean City) finished eighth in the mile (5:26.22).
New Jersey Institute of Technology’s
McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) was ninth in the triple jump (10.75m). Grace Burke (Ocean City) and Amiyah Stephens (ACIT) ran on the 10th-place 4x400 relay (4:15.55). Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) ran on the fourth-place sprint medley relay (4:20.55) for St. Peter’s. She also placed 11th in the 300 (40.85). Men’s indoor track Daniel Fenton (Millville) ran on Monmouth’s third-place 4x400 relay (3:18.33) at the Wagner Shootout. He was also ninth in the 300 (35.19). Women’s basketball Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had nine points and three rebounds in Notre Dame’s 108-44 win over Merrimack. Marianna Papazoglou (Wildwood Catholic) scored two in Penn’s 78-44 win over St. Francis Brooklyn. Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 11 and got three rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 84-71 win over Georgian Court. She scored two in a 75-66 loss to Indiana (Pennsylvania). Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, five assists and four rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 63-60 loss to Franklin Pierce. She scored 16 and added eight rebounds in a 58-46 loss to American International. Gabby Boggs (Mainland) scored 20, grabbed 13 rebounds and added five assists, four steals and three blocks in Albright’s 72-59 win over Gwynedd Mercy. She had 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals in a 56-41 loss to Messiah. Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had five points, three assists and two rebounds in Coast Guard’s 62-59 win over Connecticut College. Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) had three points, four rebounds and two assists in Gwynedd Mercy’s 72-59 loss to Albright. She scored five in an 84-62 win over John Jay. Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had eight points and eight rebounds in Kean’s 41-37 win over The College of New Jersey. She scored 12 to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 66-55 loss to New Jersey City. Lindsay Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had seven points, two rebounds and two assists in Neumann’s 64-37 win over St. Mary’s (Maryland). She scored three in a 61-59 win over Ursinus. Jada Thompson (Hammonton) scored 20 to go with five rebounds, five assists and four steals in Ramapo’s 78-70 win over New Jersey City. She had 14 points, six assists and three rebounds in an 81-66 loss to Rowan.
In Rowan’s 82-53 win over Rutgers-Camden,
Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) scored 11 to go with three rebounds and three steals. Savanna Holt (Ocean City) scored four. In an 81-66 win over Ramapo, Herlihy had eight points and four rebounds, and Holt added six points and three rebounds.
Aileen Cahill in action for the Montclair State University women's soccer team. The Pinelands Regional High School grad was key in the Red Hawks' three victories to open their season last week.
Aileen Cahill in action for the Montclair State University women's soccer team. The Pinelands Regional High School grad was key in the Red Hawks' three victories to open their season last week.
Muhlenberg quarterback and Ocean City High School graduate Joe Repetti threw for 221 yards and two TDs and ran for another score in the Mules’ 34-21 win over Dickinson on Saturday.
Muhlenberg quarterback and Ocean City High School grad Joe Repetti threw for 221 yards and two TDs and ran for another score in the Mules' 34-21 win over Dickinson this past Saturday.
Drexel junior forward Delaney Lappin, a 2020 Ocean City High School graduate, scored five goals and 11 points through eight games for the 5-0-3 Dragons.
Drexel junior forward Delaney Lappin, a 2020 Ocean City High School graduate, has five goals and 11 points through eight games for the 5-0-3 Dragons.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes reacts after tackling a Miami running back for a loss during the first half of Saturday’s game in College Station, Texas.
Duke's Jaquez Moore (20) carries the ball and breaks a tackle by Temple's Yvandy Rigby during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Lehigh's Jack Sarkos, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had five goals and 11 points through five games.
Lehigh’s Jack Sarkos, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had five goals and 11 points through five games.
Iowa running back Leshon Williams (4) is tackled by Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) and defensive back Christian Izien (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson (32) chases down Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Sacred Heart linebacker Ernest Howard, foreground, a 2020 Pleasantville High School graduate, made a team-leading 11 tackles, including two for a loss, Saturday in a 38-31 win over Dartmouth.
Sacred Heart linebacker Ernest Howard, a 2020 Pleasantville High School graduate, has a team-high 35 tackles, including four for a loss, in four games for the Pioneers.
Rowan University freshman Olivia Giordano, right, celebrates with her twin (and teammate), Julianna (18). Olivia, a Millville High School graduate, has scored five goals in seven games for the Profs.
Rowan University freshman Olivia Giordano, a Millville High School graduate, has scored five goals in seven games.
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, drags Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, left, and linebacker Tyreem Powell to make a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Rutgers defensive back Max Melton, right, and defensive back Elijuwan Mack, bottom, force Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Pittsburgh linebacker Solomon DeShields chases down Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech won 26-21. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen is tackled by Wagner defenders Saturday. Allen ran for a career-high 112 yards, including a 90-yard run to end the game and an 8-yard third-quarter TD in a 59-0 win.
Thomas Jefferson University sophomore golfer Noah Petracci, a 2021 Hammonton High School graduate, won the Ursinus Invitational held Sept. 27 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Thomas Jefferson University sophomore golfer Noah Petracci, a 2021 Hammonton High School graduate, won the Ursinus Invitational held Sept. 27 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Thomas Jefferson University sophomore golfer Noah Petracci, a 2021 Hammonton High School graduate, won the Ursinus Invitational held Sept. 27 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Rutgers' Max Melton (16) blocks a punt by Nebraska punter Brian Buschini (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday. The St. Joseph High School graduate from Hammonton leads NCAA Division II with 1,096 rushing yards and 13 TDs. The Panthers are 6-0, the only undefeated team in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday.
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers celebrates scoring one of his two touchdowns Saturday against Elizabeth City State. He has 13 TDs through six games.
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday.
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday. It was his third game of the season with at least 199 yards, as he leads all of NCAA Division II with 1,096 yards and 13 TDs.
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV breaks away from would-be tacklers in a 21-0 win over Lycoming on Oct. 8. The Aggies are 7-0 and ranked 14th in the nation by
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV hands off to running back Jay White in 21-0 home win over Lycoming on Oct. 8.
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV stiffarms a Stevenson defender in an Oct. 1 game.
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV escapes the pocket during the season-opening 22-8 win over Westminster on Sept. 3
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV runs the football against Lebanon Valley on Saturday.
Temple linebacker Yvandy Rigby tries to make a tackle on Central Florida running back Johnny Richardson during an Oct. 13 game.
Mainland Regional High School graduate Katie McClintock in action for the University of Wisconsin swimming team this past weekend in a tri-meet in Arizona.
Mainland Regional High School graduate Katie McClintock in action for the University of Wisconsin swimming team this past weekend in a tri-meet in Arizona.
Penn State University-Berks freshman Donovan Sullivan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is 2-0 in each singles and doubles this fall.
Penn State University-Berks freshman Donovan Sullivan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is 2-0 in each singles and doubles this fall.
Pittsburgh linebacker Bangally Kamara (11), linebacker Solomon DeShields,( 23), and defensive back Erick Hallett II (31) tackle North Carolina wide receiver Gavin Blackwell (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Thomas Jefferson’s Owen Bradley places second at the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Championships on Sunday. He finished the 8K race in 27 minutes, 22.3 seconds.
Thomas Jefferson runner Owen Bradley, left, at the Central Atlantic Collegiate College Championships.
Boston University’s Dolan Grisbaum in action this season. Grisbaum, an Ocean City High School graduate, recently won two races in a win for the Terriers.
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) scores a touchdown against Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) and defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Piscataway, N.J.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, hauls in the first of his two touchdown receptions Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, prepares to throw a 47-yard pass Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, made three catches for 77 yards and two TDs on Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
University of California, Berkeley junior Destin Lasco in action against Utah on Oct. 12. Lasco, a junior, is a former three-time Press Swimmer of the Year at Mainland Regional High School and a key member of the Golden Bears, the reigning national champions, again this season.
University of California, Berkeley junior Destin Lasco in action against Utah on Oct. 12.
Montclair State defensive lineman Dimitri Pali (6) defends against Kean on Saturday.
Montclair State defensive back Brennan Ray scores on a 4-yard run for his first offensive touchdown in college Saturday against Kean. Earlier in his college career, he scored two TDs while playing defense.
Lehigh's Jakob Alamudun, center, is guarded by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) and Hunter Cattoor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, right, celebrates at a game against Lehigh in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Nov. 10. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games.
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) shoots while guarded by Lehigh's Keith Higgins Jr.(13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) shoots a 3-point basket in the first half of the Lehigh Virginia Tech NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Thursday Nov. 10 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) meets with fans after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Lehigh on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Villanova's Caleb Daniels, right, tries to get past Temple's Jahlil White during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Temple's Jahlil White, left, celebrates past Villanova's Chris Arcidiacono after Temple won an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Temple's Khalif Battle, left, and Jahlil White celebrate during the final second of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed, right, catches a pass against Rutgers defensive back Max Melton (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed, right, catches a pass against Rutgers defensive back Max Melton during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 27-21. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) takes a shot around North Carolina A&T's forward Webster Filmore (25) during the first half of an NCCA college basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune via AP)
William & Mary's Ben Wight (35) has his shot blocked by Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) as Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
William & Mary's Matteus Case (4) shoots while guarded by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women’s basketball team last week in an 88-48 win over Northern Illinois. The three-time Press Player of the Year from Mainland Regional High School played 24 minutes, scored nine points and added four assists, two blocks, two steals and one rebound.
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) scores a touchdown past Wake Forest linebacker Dylan Hazen (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) is tripped by Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen runs as Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis attempts a tackle during the second half of Saturday’s game.
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, left, dribbles the ball as Penn State’s Jalen Pickett defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina on Nov. 18. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games.
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) reacts after a dunk against Milwaukee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune via AP)
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, shoots over North Carolina forward Armando Bacot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, dives for a loose ball next to North Carolina guard Caleb Love during a Phil Knight Invitational game in Portland, Oregon on Friday.
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi dunks the ball against Connecticut during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Albright College’s Gabby Boggs averaged 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the team’s first six games.
Albright College fifth-year player Gabby Boggs is averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the first six games.
Albright College fifth-year player Gabby Boggs is averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the first six games.
Albright College fifth-year player Gabby Boggs is averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the first six games.
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
J.D. DiRenzo started 12 games for Rutgers this season, including nine at left guard and three at left tackle.
J.D. DiRenzo started 12 games for Rutgers this season, including nine at left guard and three at left tackle.
Rutgers offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo in action against Michigan State on Nov. 12. The Scarlet Knights gained 460 yards of offense that game, the most against a Big Ten Conference opponent since 2015.
Nazim Derry has played in all nine games for New Hampshire (3-6), including three starts, and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.
Nazim Derry has played in all nine games for New Hampshire (3-6), including three starts, and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.
Nazim Derry has played in all nine games for New Hampshire (3-6), including three starts, and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.
Misericordia junior Sonialys Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, competes in a relay event. On Monday, Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
Misericordia junior Sonialys Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, competes in a relay event this season. On Monday, Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
Misericordia junior Sonialys Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, competes in a relay event this season. On Monday, Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
