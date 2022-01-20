Vineland grad DJ Campbell continues to lead Stockton in win over Rutgers-Camden

DJ Campbell scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Stockton University men's basketball team to a 73-50 victory over Rutgers-Camden in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.
The Vineland High School graduate made four 3s and grabbed four rebounds. Milo De Los Santos scored 11 for the Ospreys, who improved to 13-3 (8-2 NJAC). Stockton led 41-23 at halftime.
Nick Duncsak scored eight, including two 3s. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) and Alan Glover each scored seven. Lawrence and Nick Navarro each grabbed five rebounds. Lawrence also added a team-leading five assists.
Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) and Kadian Dawkins each scored six and grabbed two rebounds. Flanders added four assists.
In the first half, the Ospreys trailed 9-8, but went on a 19-3 run to take a 28-11 lead. After Campbell made a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 22 seconds remaining, Stockton lead 41-20.
Gavin Henry scored 14 for Rutgers-Camden. He made three 3s.
Stockton hosts Ramapo at 1 p.m. Saturday in Galloway Township.
Women's basketball: Nalya Hill scored a team-high 18 to lead Stockton to a 77-51 victory over Rutgers-Camden. It was the second straight conference win for the Ospreys (7-9, 5-5).
Four Stockton players reached double-digit points. The Ospreys' point total and 51.8% shooting from the field were both season highs. Stockton went 15 for 16 (93.8%) from the free-throw line, which also a season-best.
Madison LaRosa scored 17, including thee 3s. It was her fifth straight game scoring in double digits. Jordyn Madigan scored a career-high 13. Sanaa Parks scored a career-high 11. The freshman also grabbed six rebounds.
Stockton led 19-17 after the first quarter, but outscored Rutgers-Camden 22-10 in the second to tale a 41-27 lead into halftime.
Jaiden Harris (Our Lady of Mercy) scored six and grabbed two rebounds. Grace Sacco (Ocean City) finished with a game-high eight assists to go with four rebounds and two points. Kadinah Harris-Hood (Atlantic City) grabbed three rebounds. Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) grabbed two rebounds.
Stockton hosts Ramapo at 3 p.m. Saturday in Galloway Twp.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.