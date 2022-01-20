Vineland grad DJ Campbell continues to lead Stockton in win over Rutgers-Camden

DJ Campbell scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Stockton University men's basketball team to a 73-50 victory over Rutgers-Camden in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

The Vineland High School graduate made four 3s and grabbed four rebounds. Milo De Los Santos scored 11 for the Ospreys, who improved to 13-3 (8-2 NJAC). Stockton led 41-23 at halftime.

Nick Duncsak scored eight, including two 3s. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) and Alan Glover each scored seven. Lawrence and Nick Navarro each grabbed five rebounds. Lawrence also added a team-leading five assists.

Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) and Kadian Dawkins each scored six and grabbed two rebounds. Flanders added four assists.

In the first half, the Ospreys trailed 9-8, but went on a 19-3 run to take a 28-11 lead. After Campbell made a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 22 seconds remaining, Stockton lead 41-20.

Gavin Henry scored 14 for Rutgers-Camden. He made three 3s.

Stockton hosts Ramapo at 1 p.m. Saturday in Galloway Township.