Vince Granese, Bob Bechtel win Hammer Row

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City Beach Patrol’s Vince Granese and Margate lifeguard Bob Bechtel teamed up Thursday to win the 16th annual Hammer Row at Seaview Harbor Beach.

Granese and Bechtel took the early lead and held it to win the 4-mile race by 32 seconds in 38 minutes, 12 seconds.

John Swift, an Atlantic City lifeguard, and Ventnor alum Matt Guerrieri were second in 38:44. Margate alum Carl Smallwood Jr. and son Hayden Smallwood, a current Margate guard, were third in 39:24.

The row went from Seaview Harbor Beach, located between Ocean City and Longport, through the Longport Bridge into the intra-coastal waters to Margate and back.

Granese, the Hammer Row winner last year with Sea Isle City’s Pat Scannapieco, has now won the race five times.

“We jumped out right at the start and kept it (the stroke rate) nice and low,” said Bechtel, 35, the stern. “Coming back we felt it (the headwind and current), but it was the same for everyone. We stayed out in the middle of the channel.

“It’s nice rowing with Vince. This is a cool race because you can row with different partners (including those from other beach patrols).”

The Ventnor crew of Stacey Price and Meghan Holland was 20th overall and won the women’s division in 44:26. Atlantic City’s Julianna Granese (Vince’s sister) and Morgan Simpson were 22nd overall and second for the women in 45:51. Cape May’s Jen Rafter and AP Gray were 23rd overall and third in 46:17.

“This was a really fun way to end the season,” said Price.

Former Upper Township lifeguards Wayne MacMurray and Jim Gibbons finished eighth overall in 40:47 and won the alumnae category. Avalon’s Gary Nagle and sister Jada Nagle were 19th overall and took the mixed doubles division in 44:24.

Ocean City’s Brian Pasternak was the first paddleboarder to finish and he won the men’s prone paddleboard division in 41:54. Cape May’s Sarah Werner won the women’s prone paddleboard category in 49:36.

In the stand-up paddleboard divisions, Margate alum Zack Steiner was first for the men in 47:44, and Josie Lata of Pine Beach won for the women in 56:46.

The event honors the late Michael D. McGrath, a former Longport Beach Patrol Captain and rowing champion.