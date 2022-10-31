Viking Rowing Club wins at Head of the Schuylkill

The Viking Rowing Club, of Ventnor, won the Masters Quad division at the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta on Sunday in Philadelphia.
The crew, which included Frank Previti, Scott Jones, Elinor Sprause and Bonnie Sharp, won the 2.75-mile, five-boat race in 15 minutes, 33.91 seconds.
Vesper Boat Club was second, Steeringuwright LLL third. Bachelors Barge Club placed fourth, and Bachelors Boat Club B was fifth.
