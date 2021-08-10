 Skip to main content
Ventnor hosts Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational on Wednesday
LIFEGUARD RACES

Ventnor hosts Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational on Wednesday

Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational

Cape May Beach Patrol members head out during the doubles row at the 2019 Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational in Ventnor. The event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic but is scheduled to return Wednesday night in Ventnor.

 Edward Lea, Staff photographer

Many of the top lifeguards in southern New Jersey will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to compete in the 26th annual Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational in Ventnor.

The four-race event will be held at the Suffolk Avenue beach. It's the final all-female competition of the summer for the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association. Thirteen of the 15 South Jersey beach patrols will have at least a partial lineup. Harvey Cedars, of Long Beach Island, is the guest patrol.

The races are the doubles row, the swim, the singles row and the four-person surf dash. Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

Host Ventnor won the team title of the Howarth Invitational in 2019, the last time it was held. Stacey Price and Katie Fisher of Ventnor won the doubles row in 2019, and Price also won the singles. Price and Fisher are back.

Adrienne Bilello of Wildwood Crest was the swim winner two years ago, and she also returns. Sea Isle City took the 2019 surf dash, and Kaitlyn Hnatkowsky is back from that team.

The event honors the late Howarth, a Ventnor Beach Patrol Captain and athlete, and an Atlantic City High School girls swimming coach.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

