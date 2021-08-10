Ventnor hosts Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational on Wednesday

Many of the top lifeguards in southern New Jersey will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to compete in the 26th annual Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational in Ventnor.

The four-race event will be held at the Suffolk Avenue beach. It's the final all-female competition of the summer for the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association. Thirteen of the 15 South Jersey beach patrols will have at least a partial lineup. Harvey Cedars, of Long Beach Island, is the guest patrol.

The races are the doubles row, the swim, the singles row and the four-person surf dash. Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

Host Ventnor won the team title of the Howarth Invitational in 2019, the last time it was held. Stacey Price and Katie Fisher of Ventnor won the doubles row in 2019, and Price also won the singles. Price and Fisher are back.

Adrienne Bilello of Wildwood Crest was the swim winner two years ago, and she also returns. Sea Isle City took the 2019 surf dash, and Kaitlyn Hnatkowsky is back from that team.

The event honors the late Howarth, a Ventnor Beach Patrol Captain and athlete, and an Atlantic City High School girls swimming coach.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.