Presented By Frank Vincent
LIFEGUARD RACES

Ventnor hosts Goudy Memorials on Friday

Many of New Jersey’s top lifeguards will compete in the 55th annual John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Suffolk Avenue beach in Ventnor.

At least 18 beach patrols are expected to participate, including many of the South Jersey teams, plus some guest patrols from Long Beach Island, northern Ocean County and Monmouth County.

The Goudy Memorials has four short, quick races which are simulated rescues. The lifeguards row or swim out to flags about 500 feet from shore and unhook 50-pound dummies attached to the flags. The guards then row or swim back and run to the finish line on the beach with the bags.

The races are the doubles surfboat rescue (a doubles race with the simulated rescue), the individual swim rescue (a swim race and rescue), the combination rescue (a swimmer and a doubles crew combine) and the individual surfboat rescue (a singles row and rescue). Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

The races are exciting and fun to watch, and they’re usually close since the races are short and so many teams are competing.

Atlantic City won the team title at the Goudy Memorials last year with 14 points. Margate was second with seven points. Lavallette also scored seven points but Margate took second with a higher finish in the doubles row. A.C. was also the winner in 2018 and was second to Ventnor in 2019. The event, which started in the late 1960s, was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The event honors the late Goudy, a former Ventnor Beach Patrol Chief.

