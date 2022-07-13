Ventnor edges Ocean City to win Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LONGPORT — Ventnor Beach Patrol's Stacey Price had a hand in all of her team's scoring Wednesday, and that was just enough to win the Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational.

Price and rowing partner Lt. Meghan Holland started the evening off with a 13-second win in the doubles row in 11 minutes, 10 seconds. A half-hour later, Price took the singles row by 12 seconds.

Finally, in the surf dash that ended the event, Price was part of a foursome that took fourth to give Ventnor three points and the team championship by one point. The other members were Madison Lisitsin, Olivia Kulakowski and Samantha Keough.

The scoring was 7-5-4-3-2-1 for the first six places, and Ventnor won with 17 points. Ocean City, which won the surf dash, was second with 16 points. Atlantic City took third with 12. Longport, the defending team champion, also scored 12 points, but Atlantic City had a higher finish in the doubles, the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association's tiebreaker.

"It's always good to win it," said Price, 26, a former Jacksonville University rower. "I loved doing three events. I had no idea if we had won it (the team title) when it was all over. We were all having fun, and when you end up with the win it's even better."

The Ventnor gave a roar when Holland and Price won the doubles, and they kept cheering as they carried the two in the boat off the shoreline after they crossed the finish line.

"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to row with Stacey, she's such a great athlete," said Holland, 39, the bow. "The level of the women athletes in lifeguarding has skyrocketed. Stacey is so athletic and skilled.

"We weren't first off the (halfway) flag, but coming in we got into a good rhythm and got some help (from the waves)."

Price won the singles in 5 minutes, 25 seconds and A.C.'s Morgan Simpson was second in 5:31.

Longport scored all 12 of its points in the swim as Meghan Fox won by 38 seconds in 12:31 and teammate Jordyn Ricciotti finished second.

"It was a very rough ocean today and it was important to stay calm," said Fox, 18. "I had to keep to my course. I used our patrol station as a landmark (to guide her to shore on course). It was a good swim."

In the paddleboard, which had a box course in the ocean, Brigantine's Grace Emig, Ocean City's Mia Gallaghe and Wildwood's Bella Taylor were about even coming to the shore. Emig won the sprint to the finish line on the beach for a win by two seconds in 3:42.

"I'm very happy to win. It was very close," said Emig, 23, the daughter of Brigantine Beach Patrol Chief Kip Emig.

Ocean City's Morgan Decosta, Haley Clayton, Annie Dollarton and Kat Soanes won the surf dash by eight seconds over Margate in 1:56.

Results

Team scoring

1. Ventnor 17; 2. Ocean City 16; 3. Atlantic City 12; 4. Longport 12.

Doubles row

1. Ventnor (Meghan Holland-Stacey Price) 11:10; 2. Atlantic City (Morgan Simpson-Julianna Granese) 11:23; 3. Margate (Kristine Auble-Amanda Auble) 11:24; 4. Sea Isle City (Callie Reed-Abigail Ryan) 11:49; 5. Upper Township (Lorna Connell-Kailey Grimley) 12:15; Ocean City (Charlotte Giacobetti-Hailey Strickland) 13:08.

Swim

1. Megan Fox, Longport 12:31; 2. Jordyn Ricciotti, Longport 13:09; 3. Becca Cubbler, Avalon 13:30; 4. Maggie Mikalic, Avalon 13:48; 5. Mary Kate Leonard, Sea Isle City 14:32; 6. Bella Taylor, Wildwood 14:33.

Paddleboard race

1. Grace Emig, Brigantine 3:42; 2. Mia Gallagher, Ocean City 3:44; 3. Bella Taylor, Wildwood 3:46; 4. Lindsay Robbins, Upper Township 4:00; 5. Emily Nelson, North Wildwood 4:05; 6. Maddie Priest, Wildwood Crest 4:16.

Singles row

1. Stacey Price, Ventnor 5:25; 2. Morgan Simpson, Atlantic City 5:31; 3. Lorna Connell, Upper Township 5:37; 4. Laura Mastrangelo, Ocean City 5:46; 5. Maura Quinn, Sea Isle City 5:53; 6. Olivia Coffey, Avalon 6:05.

Surf dash

1. Ocean City (Morgan Decosta, Haley Clayton, Annie Dollarton, Kat Soanes) 1:56; 2. Margate (Aliana Melendez, Julianna Duff, Grace Gaskill, Gracie Pierce) 2:04; 3. Brigantine (Grace Emig, Kayla Pattitucci, Abbey Gragg, Megan Winterbottom) 2:07; 4. Ventnor 2:08; 5. Atlantic City 2:10; 6. Wildwood 2:13. 

Breaking News