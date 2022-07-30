 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vasser wins second straight Pageant Swim, Wallace wins for the women

Linwood’s Zach Vasser won the Atlantic City Pageant Swim’s overall title for the second straight year Saturday, this time with a 32 minutes, 51 seconds.

Former Ocean City High School swimming standout Maggie Wallace was third overall and won the women’s championship for the fifth time. Her time was 33:55.

The Pageant Swim, in its 93rd year, is a 1.2-mile race that is believed to be the oldest, continuous open-water race in the United States. The race had a box course in the ocean with four turns, and it a began and ended at the Albany Avenue beach in Atlantic City.

Vasser, 17, was a first-team Press All-Star in swimming as a junior at Mainland Regional High School last winter.

Dylan DeWitt, of Egg Harbor Township, was second overall in 33:45. Wallace was next. Matt Woodside, of Ocean City, was fourth overall and the third male finisher in 34:19.

The race had 58 finishers.

“The Pageant Swim is always a great race to participate in,” said Vasser in a news release from race director Brian Elko. “Despite the cold water, it was still great swimming, and I was glad to do so well. It was also great to race against great swimmers this year.”

Second for the women was Katarina Gagnon, of Voorhees, in 35:09. Megan Fox, of Margate, was third in 35:28.

Wallace is a rising senior swimmer at the University of Indiana. She was the 2018 Press Girls Swimmer of the Year at OCHS and an outstanding ocean competitor with the Ocean City Beach Patrol. She’s now a resident of Bloomington, Indiana.

She last did the Pageant Swim in 2020 and won the women’s title.

“It was a little chilly today. It definitely took my breath away,” Wallace said. “Once I got to the second buoy (turn), I started feeling OK. There were three right turns on a box course and then a left, and you came in the same way you went out. It was a good swim and a nice day today.”

The race was originally known as the Miss America Pageant Ocean Swim, and it had a direct connection to the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City. Years ago, the reigning Miss America would give out the awards.

Elko is the head coach of the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks Swim Club, which hosted the event.

“It’s always an honor to host this long-standing open-water race,” Elko said. “The event would not be possible without the Seahawk volunteers and the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. One of my favorite aspects of the swim is seeing the younger open-water athletes compete and interact with the masters open- water community. It was a great morning for the 93rd annual, and we move onto the 94th.”

Results

Atlantic City Pageant Swim

Overall male: 1. Zach Vasser, Linwood 32:51; 2. Dylan DeWitt, Egg Harbor Township, 33:45; 3. Matt Woodside, Ocean City, 34:19; 4. Michael Giardino, Vineland, 34:34; 5. Charlie Seiverd, Longport, 34:56; 6. Robert Gagnon, Voorhees, 34:58; 7. Andrew Palmer, Medford, 36:04; 8. Doug Bergen, Ocean City, 36:34; 9. Jacob Yushan, Egg Harbor Township, 38:25; 10. William Jenkins, Marmora, Upper Township 40:32.

Overall female: 1. Maggie Wallace, Bloomington, Indiana, 33:55; 2. Katarina Gagnon, Voorhees 35:09; 3. Megan Fox, Margate, 35:28; 4. Ady Elko, Egg Harbor Township, 35:51; 5. Liz Casey, Upper Township, 36:48; 6. Summer DeWitt, Egg Harbor Township, 36:55; 7. Samantha Elko, Egg Harbor Township, 37:29; 8. Lauren Fox, Margate, 38:40; 9. Julia Latham, Egg Harbor Township, 39:33; 10. Lana  Davidson, Millville, 39:38.

Age group winners: 14 and under: Jacob Yushan 38:25; Ady Elko 35:51. 15-19: Michael Giardino 34:34; Summer DeWitt 36:55. 20-29: Robert Gagnon 34:58; Caitlin Moore, Egg Harbor Township, 41:05. 30-39: Michael Brennan, Hoboken, 41:13; Lauren Caskey, Philadelphia, 55:17. 40-49: Doug Miller, West Chester, Pennsylvania, 54:35; Samantha Elko 37:29. 50-59: Doug Bergan 36:34; Liz Casey 36:48. 60 and over: James Waddington, Gilbertsville, 49:05; Polly Thieler, Somers Point, 1:00.44.

