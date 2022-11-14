USRowing reveals details of February combined national event in A.C.

The Atlantic City Indoor National Rowing Championships and RowCon 2023 won't have water, but the three-day USRowing event coming to town in February plans to have pretty much everything else.

The championships and convention will be a combined event Feb. 3-5 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Some of the nation's top rowing athletes, coaches and teachers of the sport will be there.

Brett Gorman, the director of learning and development for USRowing, talked Thursday night in a webinar about how much simpler indoor rowing at the event will be than finding a boat and rowing on the water.

She said 100 ergometer rowing machines will be set up at the Convention Center.

"It's so easy to hop on an erg right there," Gorman said. "Rowing on the water is a bit more challenging. We're able to create an environment where somebody can hop on and take a few strokes in a matter of a couple seconds and get a taste of what rowing would be like for them."

Gorman conducted the webinar for the national combined event with two USRowing colleagues: Sarah McAuliffe, director of competition, and events coordinator Regie Robinson.

The competition in February will be the first in-person National Indoor Rowing Championships since 2020, due to the pandemic. It will also be the first time the convention (this year called RowCon 2023) will be combined with the competition. There will be no virtual racing.

"The Indoor Championships has generally had a February-March timeline, so that is staying relatively similar to years past," Gorman said. "And we're also taking our annual convention, which has typically been in the summer, and moving it up to February. That creates this environment which allows for competitors, coaches, whoever it may be, to come to this experience and get everything and anything out of three days of rowing. The No. 1 goal of this event is to create a really good experience for our community. We want everyone to look forward to this moment in time.

"You'll be able to see the events that are happening, and you'll be able to join in the sessions with some of the top leaders in the rowing community, to introduce yourself and meet other members of the community there. You'll get a ton of that social, the competition and the learning and development aspect of rowing, all in one area."

Former state senator William L. Gormley and key partners such as former U.S. National Team member and college coach Dan Garbutt, have formed the Atlantic City Indoor Rowing Association. The group will co-host the combined event with USRowing in February.

"This year we are extremely excited to working with ACIRA," Gorman said. "They came to us, and they're very excited about indoor rowing in their community. With partners like ACIRA and Atlantic City and their governing group there, we're really looking to grow the sport of rowing."

USRowing wants the event to emphasize education, access and excitement, she said. "Education is at the forefront of how we can grow indoor rowing," Gorman said.

The education aspect is learning about rowing in the many sessions. Two of the keynote speakers will be Josy Verdonkshot, the USRowing chief of high performance and an international coach, and Amanda Krauss, CEO for USRowing. But the organization has put together a wide-ranging lineup of speakers.

"We're really excited to offer some new voices at this convention," Gorman said.

The access aspect means reaching out to non-traditional rower, who perhaps just works out in a gym. There will be 2,000-meter racing, but also 500-meter and 100-meter racing, plus an indoor bike-ski-row triathlon. For excitement, there will be an athlete expo near the ergs, with 40 vendors and wide-ranging information aimed to help rowers improve. On Friday evening, Feb. 3, there will a pre-competition dinner at which new and old friends will gather.

A college recruiting and youth ID camp will be held on that Saturday. All days will have keynote speakers, various sessions, hands-on training and workshops. That Sunday, the final day, will have rowing for all ages from youth to masters and open, plus relays.

Gorman said USRowing's goal is to deliver a high-quality, memorable experience.

"We want everyone to come to the Indoor National Championships, to come to the convention and find the best of the best," Gorman said. "You can't miss an opportunity like this, to get the top competition, the top teachers, and a really exciting overall experience for you."

Further information is available at usrowing.org.