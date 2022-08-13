USA Dodgeball tournament comes to Stockton

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The word "dodgeball" usually makes people think of a fun sport in grade school gym class, or maybe a 2004 comedy called "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story."

But dodgeball is a serious and growing sport with a U.S. National Team.

The USA Dodgeball Premier Tour held an event at Stockton University's Sports Center on Saturday. Six matches were sometimes being played at once. The event had about 150 players, all wearing colorful uniforms. Many players traveled hundreds of miles to be there.

It still seemed like fun, and nobody got mad about being hit.

Matches were 6-on-6 and lasted eight minutes. There were three divisions: Open 8.5 (mostly men. The ball is 8.5 inches in diameter.), Women's No-sting (with a smaller, softer ball) and Coed No-sting (three men and three women on each team). After round-robin play in the preliminary rounds in the morning, the divisions had single-elimination matches in the afternoon.

The women's champion was Envy, and the Open 8.5 winner was Anarchy.

John Hillan, 34, and wife Leah Hankins, 33, play for Willows Wreck, a team of 15 players that made a 4.5-hour drive from Lexington Park, Maryland. Hillan was on the U.S. National Team in 2014.

"I think it's a lot of fun, but there's more to it than you might think," said Hillan, adding his team practices every Thursday. "It's a unique sport, and I've been playing it about 17 years. I've been to (Las) Vegas playing. Sometimes it hurts (playing 8.5) if you get hit in the face."

Hankins didn't mind the long trip.

"This is our first trip to Atlantic City. We're staying there right now," she said. "I'm looking forward to seeing the Boardwalk and going to the beach."

Brothers Daniel and Zach Fernald both played club dodgeball at the University of Maryland. They now play for DMV Grizzlies (DMV an acronym for D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Teammates were from different states on several teams.

"I played baseball (in high school), but there wasn't much opportunity to do that at Maryland," said Daniel Fernald, 22. "I took up dodgeball. It's club, but we played teams from all over the country, like Ohio State, Michigan State, James Madison, Penn State. It's a growing sport. There's about 30 schools that have it, and it's only going to get bigger."

Tama Anoai, 24, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, played for Goat, which consisted of seven players.

"I've been playing since 2014," Anoai said. "I played baseball four years in high school, and I started three years at catcher. That helps me at dodgeball because it helps me with the ability to see the ball slow down, and I'm able to throw. Dodgeball is difficult, not easy. It's not a (school) recess sport. It takes teamwork and hand-eye coordination.”

Kate Kerins, of Boston, and Sean McMahon, of Middletown, Connecticut, were the event’s co-directors, and both played on teams, too.

“People from many different sports backgrounds play this sport,” said Kerins, 34.

McMahon, 26, says he does what he can to grow the sport. In addition to his directing duties, he played for Shred.

"It's like a gift to do this, and to play too," McMahon said. "It's a very big sport, and unlike other sports, everyone on the team has just as much value. It's a like-minded sport where you make lifelong friends.

"The movie 'Dodgeball' was the best and the worst for the sport," he added. "The jokes weren't good, but it generated interest. You know what they say: No publicity is bad publicity."