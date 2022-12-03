United States' World Cup run is over, but fans were happy to be a part of the ride

VINELAND — A dreary Saturday morning was a fitting backdrop to the end of the United States Men’s National Team’s run in the 2022 World Cup.

The rain also kept more than a few people at home for the Round of 16 matchup against Netherlands, in which the U.S. lost 3-1. It didn’t stop the Perez family, though, who made the short trip to the Brass Tap to catch Saturday’s game.

"We weren't really expecting them to make it this far, so it was kind of cool,” said Dija Perez, 33, of Vineland, about 15 minutes before kickoff.

She was there with husband Cesar Perez, 33, and kids Johan Perez, 14, and Aniyah Gonzalez, 13.

The family has gone out to watch some of the other U.S. games, including to Merryman's Pub in Pitman, Gloucester County. Aniyah plays travel soccer, and Johan used to play, so the family are all pretty big fans.

Gonzalez said the family likes to follow the four-time World Cup championship U.S. women’s team more and have seen them play a few times live, as well as the Philadelphia Union.

The family also plans to try to get World Cup tickets when the tournament comes to the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026. Ticket prices and whether games come to Philadelphia or nearby major cities will play a huge role in their decision process.

The United States last made it to the Round of 16 in 2010 and 2014. The men failed to qualify for the last World Cup tournament, which was held in Russia in 2018.

New Jersey is responsible for producing three of Team USA’s players — Brenden Aaronson, of Medford, Burlington County; Matt Turner, the goalkeeper from Park Ridge, Bergen County; and coach Gregg Berhalter, of Tenafly, Bergen County.

"I never really followed (the men) too much, but that last game was pretty exciting," said Cesar Perez, referencing the Americans' 1-0 win over Iran in the Group Stage to send them to the Round of 16. "Especially when (Christian) Pulisic got hit when scoring that goal."

Fans were hoping the men could go as far as the team did in 2002 with the quarterfinals. Hope was on their side early, when standout Pulisic, of Hershey, Pennsylvania, had an early scoring opportunity in the game's first minutes. But his point-blank shot was stopped, and the handful in the bar let out a collective groan.

Laurie and Walter Pettigrew, of the Cedarville section of Lawrence Township, were feeling good about the United States' chances when Pulisic nearly got the Americans on the board.

"I think they're going to have a tough time pulling it out today," said Laurie, 66.

Shortly after she said that, Netherlands struck first on Memphis Depay's goal in the 10th minute.

"They're so dangerous on the counterattack like that," Walter, 76, said of Netherlands while staring at the television.

The Pettigrews have been soccer fans for more than 30 years, ever since their son, John, played the sport. Walter said John, who is a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, is in Bahrain watching the game.

They like to go out to watch sports, including Rutgers University football, partly because they don't have a television at home.

They said not a lot of their friends are soccer fans, but most have been following along with this year's World Cup because the U.S. was in it.

Walter said this U.S. team is exciting because it has players from some of the top clubs in the world.

"They're exciting when they're all playing together," he said.

More disappointment hit the U.S. fans late in the first half, when a missed scoring opportunity in the 43rd minute was shortly followed up by a goal from Netherlands' Daley Blind to take a 2-0 lead.

Dija Perez didn't foresee a comeback for the Americans. Gonzalez agreed.

"They're trying to dribble into the defenders instead of just playing faster. They play too slow," Gonzalez said. "I just think they tried to force it too much."

The Brass Tap has done well during the World Cup, assistant manager Alexis Thibault said. They were especially busy last Monday during Brazil's match with Switzerland. They've also gotten some nice crowds the days the U.S. played.

Saturday’s smaller crowd, she said, was partly due to the weather and the 10 a.m. start time.

"A lot of people who came out to watch the game were here to watch soccer, definitely," Thibault said. "They definitely get excited for this time of year. We also get fans that had been hiding in the woodworks. ... They come out and just want to be part of the experience."

A few more people showed up in the second half as it got closer to lunchtime. The U.S. also seemed to wake up in the second half, creating some desperation scoring chances that excited the folks at the bar.

The U.S. finally scored in the 76th minute, a beautiful crossing pass from Pulisic that found the foot of Haji Wright to make it 2-1. But the hopes of a comeback didn’t last long when Netherlands answered in the 82nd minute to go up 3-1.

"I thought we kept up, but it just felt like (Netherlands) had an extra man because they were just passing it around too easily," said Brianna Ball, a bartender and server at the restaurant.

"There was hope (when the U.S. scored), but now it's gone. But there was hope in the beginning."

The Perez family was happy to see the U.S. make it this far. Having the Americans represented in this year's World Cup definitely made the tournament more interesting.

"Usually it stinks when you watch something like this and you can't even cheer for your own country," Dija Perez said. "It's nice to have (the U.S.) even compete instead of just picking a random country."