Unbeaten Ocean City Nor'easters get 100th all-time win at 'the Beach House'

OCEAN CITY — Pablo Marques scored the game’s first goal on a header in the seventh minute to give the Ocean City Nor’easters a quick edge over Real Central New Jersey on Sunday at Carey Stadium.

Both Marques and the Nor’easters continued from there. Marques scored three goals on the night to lead unbeaten Ocean City to a 5-2 win.

Ocean City upped its season mark to 7-0-1 (22 points) to lead the Mid-Atlantic Division of League Two of the United Soccer Leagues. West Chester United is in second place at 5-2-1 (16 points). Real Central, of West Windsor, fell to 3-4-2 (11 points).

On May 21, Real Central tied O.C. 1-1 in the Nor’easters’ season opener, but this time Ocean City built a 4-0 halftime lead and cruised to the win. RCNJ’s second goal came just moments before the game’s end.

The win was the 100th at Carey Stadium for the Nor’easters, who began as the South Jersey Barons in 1997. Ocean City is the first team in League Two to win 100 games at the same venue.

Marques' three goals were his first of the season.

“All the players had in mind to win the game and score a lot of goals and give a great performance as a team, not individual,” said Marques, 24-year-old resident of Joao Pessoa, Brazil, who’s a rising junior for the University of Tampa. “We scored a lot of goals together, the whole team. The group works better. Everybody’s excited. Each practice we want to show why we are here. Each game we want to show we’re the best team in the conference. Each game, each day is an opportunity.”

Marques headed in the first goal from in front after a corner kick from the right side to make it 1-0. O.C.’s Marco Torino took the ball up the left side in the 21st minute and drilled the second goal into the far corner. Marques made it 3-0 with a goal similar to the one that came before it as he scored from the left side into the right corner in the 42nd minute.

A crucial few moments happened in stoppage time. Ocean City goalie Felix Schafer made two saves. The second save rebounded to Real Central’s Sergio Aguinaga, who fired one off the crossbar. The ball quickly went to the other end of the field and Daniel Diaz-Bonilla scored to give the Nor’easters a 4-0 lead just before halftime.

“I think we’ve played this way all season, (but) the difference was that we converted our chances,” Ocean City coach Kevin Nuss said. “Pablo was able to finish his first chance. Most of the season we’ve struggled to finish those chances early, and when you score early it changes the dynamic of the game. I don’t think that the way we’ve played has changed. I think tonight we were a bit sharper for the goal, and Pablo showed why he belongs on the field. Getting that early goal and building the momentum from there was really important for us.”

Conlan Paventi finally put RCNJ on the board in the 53rd minute as he scored at the left post after a save by Schafer.

The Nor’easters answered quickly as Marques made it 5-1 from 4 yards out after a save by Real’s Eric Wnorowski (three saves). Hale Lombard scored on a break upfield for the visitors with only a few seconds left.

Schafer had five saves.

Ocean City will host rival Reading United AC (3-2-3, 12 points) at 7 p.m. Friday at Carey Stadium, which the team affectionately calls "the Beach House."

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

