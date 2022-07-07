Unbeaten Nor'easters tie Lone Star 0-0

The Ocean City Nor’easters men’s soccer team, which already had clinched the Mid-Atlantic Division title, had to settle for a 0-0 tie Wednesday with host Philadelphia Lone Star FC.

The tie left the unbeaten Nor’easters at 9-0-3 (30 points). Philadelphia Lone Star is 2-6-3 (9 points).

Ocean City goalie Felix Schafer recorded the shutout, lowering his goals against average to 0.66.

“We controlled large segments of the game and created a number of chances to put the game away but Philadelphia’s goalkeeper came up with some huge saves,” Ocean City coach Kevin Nuss said in a Nor’easters news release.

Nuss, who has had two stints as Ocean City’s coach, extended his unbeaten streak with O.C. to 19 games (13-0-6). The Nor’easters also extended their road unbeaten streak to 13 games, dating back to the 2019 season. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Nor’easters host second-place West Chester United (7-3-2, 23 points) at 7 p.m. Sunday at Carey Stadium. West Chester, which has lost to Ocean City twice this season, is fighting for a playoff spot.