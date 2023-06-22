The Ocean City Nor’easters continued their unbeaten season Wednesday with a 4-1 victory over host Philadelphia Lone Star FC at Bartram High School in Philadelphia.

Jamie Davis, Sander Roed, Nick Pariano and Josh Jones scored a goal apiece for O.C. Alessandro Arlotti tied a single-game team record with three assists.

Ocean City improved to 6-0-2 (20 points) to lead the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. Lone Star, which lost for the first time at home this season, dropped to 3-3-1 (10 points).

The Nor’easters extended their regular season undefeated streak to 23 games (dating to July 2021) and their regular season road unbeaten streak to 20 games (dating to June 2019). Both are club records.

Nor’easters goalie Stefano Camerlengo held Lone Star scoreless before coming out in the 87th minute. Philadelphia scored on substitute goalie Brady Hochman in stoppage time. Camerlengo has a 0.43 goals against average this season.

Davis scored in front to make it 1-0 in the 24th minute after a pass from Arlotti. Roed added his team-leading fifth goal of the season from the left wing 10 minutes later, and Arlotti again assisted. Pariano scored in front at five minutes into the second half after Arlotti’s feed from the left wing.

Arlotti’s three assists tied Byron Carmichael (2005), Frank Tweneboa (2012), Nathan Regis (2016) and Ryan Howe (2016) for the team's single-game record.

Jones made it 4-0 in the 88th minute after Pariano sent a free kick into the box.

The Nor’easters return to Carey Stadium in Ocean City (known to the team as the Beach House) at 7 p.m. Saturday against rival Reading United AC.