Umar Shannon's journey from Atlantic City to NCAA Sweet 16

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is where Umar Shannon wore his Atlantic City High School letterman’s jacket while sitting in the stands and watching Temple University win the 2008 Atlantic 10 men’s college basketball tournament.

His 2009 high school graduation ceremony was also held at Boardwalk Hall.

And Boardwalk Hall is where Shannon, in his first season as a Saint Peter’s University assistant men’s basketball coach, was on the bench as the Peacocks began one of the most stunning postseason runs in NCAA Tournament history by winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on March 12.

“It was like everything came full circle,” Shannon, 31, said Sunday night in a phone interview. “To be honest, I’m still living in the moment.”

No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s (21-11) will play third-seeded Purdue (29-7) at 7:09 p.m. Friday in an NCAA East Regional semifinal at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The winner will play again Sunday for a trip to the Final Four in New Orleans the following weekend.

That the Peacocks’ unlikely trip through March Madness started in Atlantic City makes it even more special for Shannon.

Local players, coaches taking their shots in NCAA tournaments The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments start this week. Looking for a local rooti…

Shannon’s wife, Christina, three children — Gracelyn, 6, Amelia, 3, and Ahsan, 11 months — and countless friends watched from Boardwalk Hall as the Peacocks beat Monmouth in the MAAC title game.

“I always thought to myself it would be amazing if I could win a championship at home,” Shannon said. “It was an unbelievable feeling, but I wasn’t surprised we did it. We put a lot of work in it.”

The Peacocks were just getting started.

Five days later in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Saint Peter’s upset second-seeded Kentucky, one of the most successful programs in college basketball history. Two days later, Saint Peter’s advanced to the Sweet 16 by beating seventh-seeded Murray State, which had won 21 straight games.

“You win a championship, and then it’s right back to work,” Shannon said. “We had bigger plans. We had the mindset that we were going (to Indianapolis) to win two games. We packed for the whole weekend. We looked at it as a great opportunity to showcase our guys, our preparation and our university on the national stage.”

The Peacocks are just the third No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 in NCAA history. Their unexpected success is one of the nation’s biggest sports stories. Head coach Shaheen Holloway and reserve guard Doug Edert have become basketball cult heroes. Shannon received more than 100 texts after the Murray State win.

“I’m so happy for him,” Atlantic City boys basketball coach Gene Allen said. “To know his story and to know where he’s at right now, it’s truly a blessing for him. He really relates to kids and young men really well.”

Shannon scored more than 1,000 career points as a guard for Atlantic City. He experienced success and adversity as a college basketball player.

He starred at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania but tore his anterior cruciate ligament in 2011 and sat out the rest of his junior season. He finished his career as a graduate student at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut in 2013-14.

Shannon scored more than a combined 1,300 career points at the two schools and graduated with two degrees: a bachelors in business management from Saint Francis and a masters in sports journalism from Quinnipiac.

It was his injury that sparked Shannon’s interest in coaching.

“I had to figure out what I wanted to do because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to come back and be the player I once was,” he said. “I definitely wanted to stay around the game and give back to the game any way I could, help guys get better on and off the court, kind of like a big brother.”

Who are the top athletes at Atlantic City High School since 2000? The debate has raged on for decades: Who is the best athlete at a particular school? The Pre…

Shannon began his college coaching career as a Saint Francis assistant in 2016-17 and became friendly with Holloway on the recruiting trail. It was his relationship with Holloway that led Shannon to make the move from Saint Francis to Saint Peter’s this season.

“He’s a player’s coach,” Shannon said. “You want to run through a brick wall for him, even as an assistant. When he’s giving a speech, I feel like a player. When you have a lot of respect for somebody, you definitely want to do a good job for him. You don’t want to let him down. You’re always trying to put your best foot forward.”

Shannon is known for developing guards, but being an assistant coach means more than just worrying about what happens on the court. Shannon’s experience as a player — the good and the bad — has made him a better coach.

“You’re like a mentor, in some cases a big brother,” he said. “I’ve been in their shoes. A lot of what they’re going through, I’ve been through.”

Saint Peter’s will again be the underdog this week in Philadelphia. It’s been a heady few days for the Peacocks. The national media has discovered the Jersey City school. Gov. Phil Murphy visited the Peacocks’ practice Monday.

“It’s such a blessing to see all your hard work get recognized,” Shannon said. “But like I said, we’re just happy to be here. We didn’t come this far just to come this far. We’re still hungry for more. Although it’s nice and the storylines are great, we just feel like we aren’t done yet.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.