U.T. Bay Row, Ship Bottom Invitational set for Monday

Two lifeguard events — the Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row and the Ship Bottom Beach Patrol Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race — will be held Monday, weather permitting.

There is a forecast of inclement weather for Monday evening, and the Ship Bottom and Upper Township beach patrols will make the final decisions Monday on whether to hold their events.

The Bay Row will begin at 6 p.m. at the Deauville Inn in the Strathmere section of Upper Township. The event’s paddleboard division will start at 6:15. Registration money and donations will go toward the fight against multiple sclerosis.

The Ship Bottom Invitational will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the 19th Street beach in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island.

The Ship Bottom Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race is a six-race event with 12 competing teams.

Harvey Cedars, of Long Beach Island, won the team title last year on the third tiebreaker after it and Brigantine each led with 36 points.

Both teams will return, along with Atlantic City, Ship Bottom, Barnegat Light, Beach Haven, Long Beach Township, Surf City, Lavallette, Sea Girt, Island Beach State Park and Ortley Beach.

The Bay Row competitors will get a floating start on the intra-coastal waters at the Deauville Inn and first go to Sea Isle City. Following a turn, the race will head in the other direction to the southern end of Ocean City. After a final turn, the competitors will return to the finish line at the Deauville Inn.

The Wildwood Crest lifeguard crew of Jake Klecko and Pat Bakey won the Bay Row in 2021.