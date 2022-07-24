 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIFEGUARD RACES

U.T. Bay Row set for Monday, Ship Bottom Invitational moved to Tuesday

  • 0
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race (copy)

The Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on July 30, 2019.

 Press Archives

The Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row is set for Monday night, weather permitting.

However, the Ship Bottom Beach Patrol Patrol Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race, originally scheduled for Monday, was postponed a day due to the impending inclement weather, according to Capt. Tom Smith of the Ship Bottom Beach Patrol.

There is a forecast of inclement weather for Monday evening, and the Ship Bottom and Upper Township beach patrols were forced to make decisions ahead of time whether to hold their events.

The Bay Row will begin at 6 p.m. at the Deauville Inn in the Strathmere section of Upper Township. The event’s paddleboard division will start at 6:15. Registration money and donations will go toward the fight against multiple sclerosis.

The Bay Row competitors will get a floating start on the intra-coastal waters at the Deauville Inn and first go to Sea Isle City. Following a turn, the race will head in the other direction to the southern end of Ocean City. After a final turn, the competitors will return to the finish line at the Deauville Inn.

People are also reading…

The Wildwood Crest lifeguard crew of Jake Klecko and Pat Bakey won the Bay Row in 2021.

The Ship Bottom Invitational, a six-race event with 12 competing teams, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 19th Street beach in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island.

Harvey Cedars, of Long Beach Island, won the team title last year on the third tiebreaker after it and Brigantine each led with 36 points.

Both teams will return, along with Atlantic City, Ship Bottom, Barnegat Light, Beach Haven, Long Beach Township, Surf City, Lavallette, Sea Girt, Island Beach State Park and Ortley Beach.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News