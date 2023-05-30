Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LOS ANGELES — B.J. Callaghan will coach the men's national team during this summer's CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup tournaments, replacing Anthony Hudson, who has served as the team's interim manager since January.

Callaghan has served with the USMNT since 2019, joining the program as the strategy analyst before being elevated to an assistant coach. He is the longest-serving member of the technical staff.

The U.S. has been without a full-time manager since Gregg Berhalter's contract expired following last year's World Cup in Qatar, where the team reached the round of 16. Berhalter remains a candidate for the permanent job which Matt Crocker, the team's sporting director, said he hopes to fill by the end of the summer.

Callaghan, a member of Holy Spirit High School's class of 1999, will call up his first roster in the next week ahead of the Nations League semifinals June 15 in Las Vegas.

"I understand the responsibility of the job and am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the progress this group has made the last four years," Callaghan said in a statement. "Together we have built a strong culture and a great understanding of how we want to play and we expect to continue to build on that progress.

"Our goal is clear: defend both of our CONCACAF titles."

The U.S. won both tournaments under Berhalter, who has the best winning percentage of any permanent manager in USMNT history.

Before joining the national team, Callaghan, 41, worked with the Philadelphia Union seven years, first with the Union Academy, then five years as a first team assistant coach to Jim Curtin. He played four seasons at Ursinus College and served as an assistant at Villanova.

Hudson, who took over for Berhalter as U.S. Soccer investigated, and cleared, Berhalter of any wrongdoing related to a 1991 domestic abuse incident, was 2-1-2 in his brief stint as manager. That stay included a Nations League win over El Salvador and a 1-1 draw with Mexico.

Hudson is leaving the national team for a new coaching opportunity, but exactly where that will be has not be disclosed. Hudson, 42, had previously managed national teams is Bahrain and New Zealand.

Callaghan was a first-team Press All-Star as a Holy Spirit senior in 1998 and continued his playing career at Ursinus College. He started playing soccer when he was about 7 at the Jewish Community Center in Margate.

Press staff contributed to this report.