U.S. Open Pool Championship comes to A.C. next week

U.S. Open Pool Championship

Over 250 pool players will head to Atlantic City next week to compete in the U.S. Open Pool Championship at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

 Marc Dietrich / dreamstime / tns

Over 250 pool players will head to Atlantic City next week to compete in the U.S. Open Pool Championship, including reigning world champion and five-time U.S. Open Champion Shane Van Boening. 

The tournament, which will be held at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Oct. 15. The quarterfinals and the SVB Junior Open semifinals and finals will be Friday. The main tournament's semifinal and finals are set for Saturday. 

The tournament will begin with a double-elimination format until the final 64 competitors. The prize pool is $300,000, with the winner receiving $50,000. There will be 256 players. Along with Van Boening, other names to watch are Earl Strickland, Jayson Shaw, Rob Hart and Jennifer Barretta. Players are from various counties.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. There are six day passes available for admission to the entire event or single-day tickets. Single-day tickets are more expensive on Oct. 15.

