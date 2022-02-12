Two weeks after Gambler's Classic in A.C., Ryan Flores DQ'd as winner

Ryan Flores, the winner of the Gambler’s Classic indoor auto race Jan. 29 in Atlantic City, has been disqualified for using a tire that didn’t meet the standards for the 40-lap race.

The right rear tire had been borrowed from another competitor.

A news release by Len Sammons productions on Friday said the tire did not meet Hoosier Tire benchmarks.

“I truly believe Ryan had no knowledge of the position he put himself by racing someone else’s tire in the feature,” said Sammons, the event’s promoter, in the news release. “He’s a stand-up guy and while shocked when called, he took the news as a true professional. I could tell he felt as bad for the series and those involved with his race team as he did for himself.”

The 19th Gambler’s Classic, for Three-quarter (TQ) Midget autos, was the feature race of NAPA KNOW HOW Weekend, a two-day indoor racing event at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The event was the second leg of three of the Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels.

Flores finished first, but second-place finisher Tim Buckwalter, of Douglasvile, Pennsylvania, now becomes the winner.

“I feel horrible for my entire team, sponsors, family and friends for a mistake I made,” Flores said in the release. “The tire was on my car, and it’s my responsibility to make sure it meets the standards.

“We had a rough night on Friday and then took advantage of extra track time on Saturday afternoon to perfect our set-up. By Saturday night, we were running short on tires and took up the offer to use the tire from another competitor.”

Flores said he should have known better than to use someone else’s tire.

“Instead of dismantling and flipping the used tire we had on the car like we had planned, we made the mistake of taking up the offer and used his new tire for the race,” said Flores.

“I never even considered that the tire was altered because it is no longer allowed on the series, and our team doesn’t do it at all. It never even crossed my mind that it could be illegal. It wasn’t a consideration, but it should have been.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

