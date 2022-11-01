 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STOCKTON MEN'S SOCER

Two Stockton men's soccer players earn NJAC honors

Stockton University's Aiden Hoenisch was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year in men's soccer, the Ospreys announced Tuesday.

Teammate James McCombs was selected to the NJAC first team.

Hoenisch also made the conference second team. He was one of three Ospreys to start all 19 games this season and the only freshman among the 41 NJAC players who received all-conference honors.

Hoenisch tied for the team lead with two game-winning goals. He made both of his penalty kicks. In the NJAC, he tied for fourth in assists (five), tied for sixth in points (15) and tied for eighth in goals (five).

McCombs earned his third straight first-team honor. The senior was named to the second team in 2019. Last season, he was named NJAC Defensive Player of the Year. McCombs contributed to 26 shutouts in 56 games played (54 starts) during his Stockton career.

This season, McCombs started 18 games for the Ospreys. He anchored a defense that had seven shutouts and a 1.16 goals-against average, which ranks third in the NJAC. He had his first-career assist against Ithaca on Sept. 4.

Aiden Hoenisch headshot

Hoenisch

 Stockton Athletic, Provided
James McCombs headshot

McCombs

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

