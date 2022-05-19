Two Stockton lacrosse players named to all-region team

Two Stockton University senior women's lacrosse players were named All-Region by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association, the university announced Thursday.

Michelle Pascrell was named to the Boardwalk Regional First Team and Casey Shultz was named to the Boardwalk Regional Second Team. These were the first all-region honors for either player.

Pascrell set the single-season Stockton records for goals (53) and draw controls (74), and became the career leader in goals (133), points (163) and draw controls (130).

Shultz tied for the team lead in assists with 21 this season and was second in goals (32) and points (53).

Pascrell was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference first team earlier this month, and Shultz was an honorable mention. The Ospreys finished 9-8.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

