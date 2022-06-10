Two locals went down to Georgia looking to play some 'Banana Ball'

Matt Malatesta stands on the pitcher's mound, staring down the opposing batter.

Hovering around where the shortstop normally stands is Nick Milhan, waiting to field a ball he hopes is hit toward him.

Malatesta's pitch is squared up by the opposing hitter, who sends a soft grounder toward the left side of the infield. Milhan races to his right and dives dramatically on top of the ball. From his knees, Milhan turns and throws the ball to Malatesta, who is standing at second, where he easily tags out the batter.

Where was everyone else on this play?

Nope, that was it. Just three fielders against one batter on that specific play.

Sounds bananas, right? Well, it is. That's because it's Banana Ball.

Malatesta, 25, a 2015 Southern Regional High School graduate, and Milhan, 23, a 2017 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, were two members of the Savannah Bananas, a semi-professional baseball team based in Georgia whose role is to inject the fun back into baseball.

“I guess I would describe it as the greatest show in baseball, because there is so much going on during the game that you almost forget there is a baseball game going on," said Malatesta, 25, who grew up in southern Ocean County but now lives in South Carolina "There is no dead time. No intermissions or pauses. Always something going on."

That play was called a showdown, and it happens as a tiebreaker at the end of a game. It's just one of the many zany rules in Banana Ball.

The Bananas, who normally play in a collegiate summer league since 2016, spent the past three months barnstorming the country for a series of exhibition games, testing a radical new version of the sport.

Malatesta has played with the Bananas since March.

Milhan joined the team for its final game May 24 in front of about 5,000 people — 1,968 wearing banana costumes, the team said on social media — and instantly fell in love.

Banana Ball, which debuted June 26, 2020, moves at a breakneck pace, pitting the Bananas against the Savannah Party Animals.

This isn't like the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters basketball team, where you know they are always going to come out on top against the Washington Generals. The Bananas and Party Animals actually compete to win, but have fun along the way.

There are no bunts, no visits to the mound and a two-hour time limit. But there are nine players in the field during regular play. If someone in the stands catches a foul ball, the batter is out. As for walks, the otherwise mundane play continues until every fielder — even the outfielders — touch the ball.

Eccentric rules are only part of the circus atmosphere. The first-base coach dances, and the team celebrates home runs by racing into the stands for high-fives. When the Bananas are in the field, they might launch into a brief, choreographed routine between pitches, like dancing the Wobble after scoring a run, only to resume play as if nothing happened.

Team owner Jesse Cole serves as ringmaster, darting around in a yellow tuxedo and top hat, leading sing-alongs and judging toddler races between innings.

Major League Baseball has seen its attendance and television ratings steadily drop amid concerns about sluggish play. Changes, including a pitch clock and automated strike zone, could be on the way.

Purists may grumble about "Banana Ball," but it's a different take on America's pastime.

"We've always been very clear about our goal," Cole says. "We exist to make baseball fun."

Making it fun means getting the fans involved, Malatesta said. Players spend 90 minutes before the first pitch greeting fans outside the stadium "like characters would at Disney World," and then entertaining during warmups.

There are several pregame skits, from a weigh-in pitting a bigger player from each team against each other, to the Banana Baby, where a cute baby is dressed in a — you guessed it — banana costume and held aloft like Simba in "The Lion King."

"They don't care if you strike out three times. If you do the Chicken Dance on the dugout, you're gonna get the fans loving you," Milhan said.

An hour trip south

Malatesta, who graduated last fall from the University of South Carolina Beaufort, a tiny college whose baseball team plays in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, went down to Florida to try pitching in a summer league that showcases talent for the MLB Draft but was not picked up. He went back home to South Carolina and got a call from the Bananas and was asked to pitch for their collegiate team in the Coastal Plains League, a regular-rules summer league for college players.

Malatesta pitched well in a couple games, including the CPL championship. Because Savannah is only about 42 miles south of Beaufort, it offered him a tryout for the Banana Ball team.

They weren't the typical tryouts. About 120 players showed up and had to prove they could do more than just play ball.

Malatesta especially recalls the media interview portion, where he had to choose to be asked questions while wearing noise-canceling headphones, acting out his responses or doing an impersonation. He chose the headphones, which blasted music by The Offspring while he gave answers that didn't make any sense.

"You're in front of these guys you don't know and had to be weird and spontaneous," he said. Probably not as hard as the home run-robbing contest the outfielders had to endure.

Malatesta was chosen as one of 44 players split up to play for the Bananas and Party Animals premier teams. Malatesta was a Banana and played in cities from Dayton and West Palm Beach, Florida, to Mobile and Birmingham, Alabama, all the way out to Kansas City, Kansas.

Players get paid for the weekend at each tour stop, and the team provides hotel and food accommodations. The entire team, including staff and media, have a gathering after each weekend of games.

Malatesta, who started up a baseball training business he runs in South Carolina, enjoys his weekend gig.

A longshot request

Milhan, who played with Malatesta at South Carolina Beaufort, caught wind that Malatesta was on the Bananas. Milhan, who works at a country club in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, was a fan of what the Bananas were doing and dropped a hint that if there ever was an opening, he'd love a chance. It was a longshot request, but it worked.

The Bananas asked Milhan if he wanted to play in their final Banana Ball game May 24 that pitted the premier team against the CPL Bananas. Milhan got to play left field for the premier team as well as participate in that wild showdown at the end of the game.

Milhan plans to do the full tryout in August. So does Malatesta. Milhan got a taste for Banana Ball and loved it so much he would like to see it one day expand.

He wouldn't mind seeing something like this come to Sandcastle Stadium in Atlantic City some day, anything to get baseball back in South Jersey, he said.

"I have been talking to my dad about (baseball in Atlantic City) for years," said Milhan, 23. "That was my Savannah Bananas. That was my growth into loving the game. If you wanna keep baseball a staple in South Jersey, something like this would be so, so good."

Milhan said he enjoyed a lot of baseball success playing at EHT, Cumberland County College and with South Carolina Beaufort. The serious side of his playing career may be over, but the fun side, he hopes, is only beginning.

"It was almost like, hey, there is a different side of this game," he said. "Go play this style of ball and have the most fun possible.

"It's like being a 10-year-old kid out there. I'm excited for the future of it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

