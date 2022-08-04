 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two-day LBI Tournament starts Friday

The 60th Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament will be held at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the 22nd Street beach in Barnegat Light on LBI.

The competing teams are six-time defending champion Harvey Cedars (2015-2019, 2021), Barnegat Light, Ship Bottom, Surf City, Beach Haven and Long Beach Township.

Harvey Cedars won last year by one point over Barnegat Light, with 107 team points to BL’s 106. Ship Bottom was third with 72 points.

“Every year is really tough,” said Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol Chief Randy Townsend. “All the patrols have great teams and great athletes here on LBI.”

Nearly all the races are out to flags 500 feet from shore and back again, and they can be easily seen by the crowd. There will be eight races on Friday and 11 more on Saturday.

Contact Guy Gargan:

609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

