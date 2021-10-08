Tricia Nicoletti scores hat trick for Ocean City in 3-1 win over Hammonton: Roundup

Two of South Jersey’s top field hockey teams faced off Friday in a competitive Cape-Atlantic League matchup.
Ocean City defeated Hammonton 3-1 behind Tricia Nicoletti’s three goals. Nora Bridgeford made seven saves in the win. Andi Helphenstine and Carly Hanin each had an assist for the Red Raiders (11-1), who are ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11.
Abigail Goblirsch scored for Hammonton (11-3). Angelina Catania made 12 saves and Sofia Grasso four as they split time in net.
St. Joseph 4, Our Lady of Mercy 1: Macie Jacquet scored twice, Brenan Daly scored once and had an assist, and Alyssa Vogt also scored for the Wildcats. Giavanna Fox and Brogan Heilig each had an assist. Isabella Davis made nine saves. St. Joseph improved to 11-0, The Villagers fell to 5-6-2.
Lacey 4, Pinelands 1: Isabella Merola scored two goals for the Lions (9-5). Courtney Voskanyan assisted on all four Lions goals. Madison Reed and Delaney Dittenhofer each scored once. Maeve Meehan made eight saves for Lacey. Kamryn Border scored for Pinelands (7-5). Julia Morrin made six saves.
Barnegat 8, Lakewood 0: Ava Kennedy and Alyson Sojak each scored twice and had an assist for the Bengals (11-2). Madison Jackson had two assists. Patience Mares, Julianna Cannizzaro, Chidnma Mbah and Emilia Ercolino each scored once. Amy Krysa made 10 saves for Lakewood (0-11).
Mainland Reg. 11, Bridgeton 1: Julianna Medina scored three goals, and Sandi Smoger scored twice and had two assists. Jorja Condurso scored once and had two assists. Grace Bean, Isabella Guzman, Kayla Dinofa, Elaina Dinofa and Emily Smith all scored. The Mustangs improved to 8-5-1. For Bridgeton (1-7), Dej’Mera Mosley scored for Bridgeton, and Aylanna Ridgeway made 18 saves.
Boys Soccer
Oakcrest 4, Holy Spirit 1: Oakcrest scored three goals in the first half. Stef Egnatz scored twice, with Bavly Nash assisting on both. Nathan Stuber and Jack O’Brien each scored once. Will Bradley scored for Holy Spirit. Oakcrest improved to 3-4.
ACIT 4, Atlantic City 1: Lasana Konneh, Benny Sanchez, Samuel Olarte and Isidro Sanchez all scored for ACIT. Erick Perez made eight saves. Brandon Delgado-Bouchez scored for the Vikings. Robert Fishbein made five saves. Tech improved to 4-8, Atlantic City dropped to 0-9.
Cumberland Reg. 2, Triton 2 (tie): Pace Justen and Jair Angel scored for Cumberland (5-6-1). Armaghaan Hasan and Dom Ricco scored for Triton (7-2-1). Ethan Canzenese had one assist.
Wildwood 2, Salem 1 (OT): Josh Vallese scored the game winning goal in overtime for Wildwood (4-8-1). Vallese also had the only other goal for the Warriors. Alessandro Sanzone made 12 saves in the win. Randy Sayers scored for Salem (0-12), and Alex Gomez made eight saves.
Girls Soccer
Wildwood Catholic 5, Lower Cape May 0: Nola Quinn scored twice, and Kimmy Casiello contributed a goal and an assist. Carly Murphy and Reagan Flickinger both scored. Roan Jacquelin, Delaney Robb and Ivy Bolle each had an assist. Grace Murphy made three saves for the shutout. Kaia Ray made seven saves for Cape May (3-6). Wildwood Catholic improved to 6-4.
Girls Volleyball
Absegami 2, Eastern Reg. 1: The Braves’ Ayana Crandell led all players with 12 kills and had seven digs. Jackie Fortis added eight kills, eight digs, and three aces. Dessiah Key had four kills and four blocks, Deesha Chokshi had seven digs and 21 assists. The Braves improved to 12-2.
Girls tennis
Hammonton 3, Millville 2
Singles — Emily Walters H d. Emily Bishop 3-6; Arielis Martinez M d. Tzaferos Krista 6-3, 6-2; Ava Rodio H d. Cheyanna Snyder 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Grace DeRosa and Olivia Falciani H d. Kassidy McLoone and Chloe Martinez 6-1, 6-3; Adrianna Palamore and Natalie Sole H d. Sarah Armington and Brianna Miller 6-2, 7-5.
Lower Cape May Reg. 3, Oakcrest 2
Singles — Sydney Groen O d. Sam Mancuso 3-6, 6-3, 11-9; Emma Robinson O d. Vika Simonsen 6-2, 6-4; Delaney Brown L d. Cece Capone 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Marley Kronenmeyer and Ina Nikolova L d. Hannah Derringer and Michaela Hearn 6-4, 6-2; Maddie Gilbert and Jayci Shivers L d. Samantha McDow and Bindiya Dave 6-0, 6-2.
Cedar Creek 5, Pleasantville 0
Singles — Jenna Crawford d. Diana St. Martin 6-0, 6-0; Julia Flynn d. Keanni Dupont 6-2, 6-2; Angellia Wyld d. Ah’lajzlah Gainer 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Rebecca Einwechter and Phoebe Kershenblatt d. Helen Robledo and Yaret Toscano 6-2, 6-3; Janavi Vadnerker and Clarabella Couch d. Julia Ramirez and Jamilet Mendoza-Francisco 6-2, 2-6, 10-6.
Absegami 5, Atlantic City 0
Singles — Olivia Hughes d. Mayla Burns 6-0, 6-0; Cassandra Hughes d. Hannah Frebowitz 6-3, 7-5; Sarina Pollino d. Cecelia Marota 7-5, 7-5.
Doubles — Simone Graziano and Alyssa Bailey d. Rosie Miltenberger and Maria Dela Pena 6-3, 6-3; Jill Surti and Neha Pandeya d. Zenab Iqbal and Kanajia Jaminson 6-1, 6-3.
Mainland Regional 3, Ocean City 2
Singles — Khushi Thakkar M d. Alexis Allegretto 6-0, 6-0; Catherine Stempin OC d. Hannah Carson 6-1, 0-6, 10-7; Charis Holmes OC d. Christina Htay 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.
Doubles — Maddie Dennis and Samantha Goldberg M d. Liz Drain and Paige Brown 6-0, 6-0; Anna Geubtner and Elizabeth Ong M d. Ciera Howard and Zoe Bargeouis 6-0, 6-0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.