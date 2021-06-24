Trades need to improve both Phillies and Sixers: Must Win

As we’ve hit the first few days of the summer, the realization that the Phillies aren't good enough to be a consistent playoff contender is beginning to sink in.

Bryce Harper hopes a successful weekend in New York might spark a stretch where the Phillies play well enough to convince president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to be a buyer at the July 30 trade deadline.

“I, of course, want to put pressure on him to do that and, as a team, we need to,” Harper said after the Phillies blew three leads and lost to the Washington Nationals 13-12 on Wednesday. “But that’s only if we’re winning games. If we’re not winning games, then there’s no point in doing that, right?”

Harper seems to understand the Phillies have limited options when it comes to trades.

“We’re kind of depleted in the minor leagues and can’t really trade anybody,” Harper said, “and we don’t really have anybody to trade down there to get guys who are really, really good.”

It's painful for a fanbase that has already sat through one failed rebuild and hasn’t seen its team reach the postseason since 2011, but what Harper said about the minor leagues is why it's time for the Phillies to rebuild again.