Trades need to improve both Phillies and Sixers: Must Win

The Philadelphia 76ers should trade Ben Simmons.
The Philadelphia Phillies should think about trading everybody.
That’s what gives both franchises the quickest and best chance for long-term success.
The decision to trade Simmons should not be made lightly or just be a reaction to him passing up a wide-open dunk in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 7 Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
With Simmons and a healthy Joel Embiid, the 76ers could win 50 games a season for the next few years.
But can they be champions? The evidence says no.
The Sixers have not made it past the second round in four straight playoff appearances.
Simmons is talented, but his skills do not mesh with Embiid. Simmons excels in the open floor. Embiid needs to be surrounded by shooters in the halfcourt.
The Sixers and Embiid need a perimeter player who can create offense for himself and his teammates in the fourth quarter of playoff games. The best way to get that player is to trade Simmons, whose fourth-quarter offensive woes in the postseason are well documented.
Simmons played a combined 51 minutes, 35 seconds in the fourth quarter in Philadelphia's 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the Toronto Raptors. He was 4 for 6 from the field and scored 10 points.
He played a combined 55 minutes, 47 seconds in the fourth quarter against the Hawks. He was 3 for 3 from the field and scored 15 points.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey talked this week of working with Simmons to improve his game this offseason.
But Simmons hasn’t improved in two seasons. Why would he improve now?
Morey met with the media Tuesday. He wisely didn’t reveal his future plans, but he did say the team needs to improve offensively.
“Frankly, if we’re squeaking by the second round, that just tells me we’re unfortunately not good enough, probably, to win the title,” he said. “Not addressing Ben Simmons (specifically), but any move that will help our team win the championship or improve our odds, we will look at and do it if it makes sense to do that.”
Translation: The Sixers will continue to be positive about Simmons right up until the day they trade him.
While the Sixers face a tough choice on whether to trade a talented player to hopefully take that final step toward a championship, the Phillies outlook is much bleaker.
Philadelphia begins a four-game series in New York against the Mets on Friday. The Phillies (34-37) began Thursday tied for third place, five games back of the first-place Mets.
As we’ve hit the first few days of the summer, the realization that the Phillies aren't good enough to be a consistent playoff contender is beginning to sink in.
Bryce Harper hopes a successful weekend in New York might spark a stretch where the Phillies play well enough to convince president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to be a buyer at the July 30 trade deadline.
“I, of course, want to put pressure on him to do that and, as a team, we need to,” Harper said after the Phillies blew three leads and lost to the Washington Nationals 13-12 on Wednesday. “But that’s only if we’re winning games. If we’re not winning games, then there’s no point in doing that, right?”
Harper seems to understand the Phillies have limited options when it comes to trades.
“We’re kind of depleted in the minor leagues and can’t really trade anybody,” Harper said, “and we don’t really have anybody to trade down there to get guys who are really, really good.”
It's painful for a fanbase that has already sat through one failed rebuild and hasn’t seen its team reach the postseason since 2011, but what Harper said about the minor leagues is why it's time for the Phillies to rebuild again.
The Phillies need a new core and the way to do that is seeing what they can get for Rhys Hoskins, Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and J.T. Realmuto. Harper's $335 million contract probably makes him untradeable, but no Phillie should be untouchable.
These are tough days for Philadelphia sports fans.
The Eagles made the right move and traded quarterback Carson Wentz in March. The Flyers are still a long ways from being a Stanley Cup contender.
Simmons should be headed out of town soon, and several Phillies should follow this summer.
It might sound extreme, but it’s best for everyone involved.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.