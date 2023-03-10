ATLANTIC CITY — Last season, the Iona University men’s basketball team earned the top seed and a first-round bye in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament but was quickly upset in the quarterfinals.

This season, the Gaels again earned the top seed and a first-round bye. But Iona did not squander its opportunity to reach the final this time.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored a game-high 22 points to go with six rebounds and three assists to lead Iona to a 71-59 victory over fifth-seeded Niagara at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday night. The Gaels will play 11th-seeded Marist, a 69-57 winner over defending champion and 10th-seeded Saint Peter's in the second semifinal, for the title and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Nelly Junior Joseph scored 16 to go with six rebounds for the Gaels (26-7). He went 7 for 11 from the free-throw line, while Clayton went a 8 for 8. Daniss Jenkins added 14 points. Osborn Shema scored eight and had six rebounds. Clayton and Shema each made two 3s.

Aaron Gray led with 18 points for Niagara (16-15). He went 7-for-11 from the line. Noah Thomasson scored 15. Gray and Thomasson each made two 3s. David Mitchell grabbed a game high-high 17 rebounds.

"I want to give really, really a lot of props to Niagara," Iona coach Rick Pitino said. "They were ready. They were incredibly coached. Very disciplined. They took advantage of our weaknesses. They gave an incredible performance. But our toughness, our pursuit of excellence in the second half ... it was a spectacular second half. Really proud of the guys."

The Gaels' game plan focused on stopping Thomasson, Pitino said.

"We were both playing great offense," Pitino said. "We just weren't playing our regular defense because they were playing a great offense. I'm a big believer in the way you practice is the way you are going to play. (Thursday), we had the best practice of the season. We have the best leader in, I think, in college basketball in Daniss (Jenkins). He's the best. He's like having another coach."

Jenkins said, "The biggest thing we talked about was it's a team effort."

Sadiku Ibine Ayo only played one minute off the bench Wednesday in Iona's quarterfinal win over Mount St. Mary's. He said Pitino told him the team would need him Friday. He scored eight, including five in the second half.

"I knew if I got any minutes, I have to come out and play hard," he said.

With all the upsets in the bracket, the Gaels remained focused on themselves, Jenkins said.

"We didn't worry about anything we couldn't control," Jenkins said. "All we worried about us. We will take it possession-by-possession. Whoever we are playing in the next game, that's who we prepare for."

The Gaels have built a "special culture in the last three years," said Pitino, who has been mentioned in media speculation about job openings at several programs, including St. John's and Georgetown. The Hall of Fame coach praised the facilities and academics at Iona, adding that Gaels athletics director Matthew Glovaski stood behind him and helped change the culture at the school.

"The culture we have is that we would do anything to win," he said. "We would have done anything to win last year. It's just Rider outplayed us. (On Friday), Niagara, for three quarters of the game, outplayed us. But we made our run. I kept telling them in the timeouts we would have our run. We are going to have our run. I was hoping it would come a little sooner, but we got it done."

With 7:05 remaining Friday, Iona led 53-48. Jenkins’ jumper extended the lead to 55-50. With 5:57 left, Clayton hit the hardwood after being fouled. He limped to the bench but would come back. Ibine Ayo’s jumper gave the Gaels a 58-50 lead, and Jenkins’ two free throws extended it to 60-50 with 5:18 left.

With 2:38 left, Gray made a 3 to cut Niagara’s deficit to 64-58. Gray then made one of two free-throw attempts to make Iona’s lead 64-59. With 1:24 left, Nelly Junior Joseph’s layup gave the Gaels a 66-59 lead after a Niagara turnover.

Clayton hit a 3 with 43 seconds remaining to extend the lead to 69-59.

The game was tied 35-35 at halftime. Clayton made two free throws to give the Gaels a 25-24 lead with 5:19 left. The sophomore standout then stole the ball near midcourt and made an uncontested dunk to make it 27-24.

Niagara’s Joe Kasperzyk made a 3 to tie the game at27-27. With 58 seconds left in the first half, Gray gave the Purple Eagles a 33-30 lead. Clayton, who was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the first half, cut Iona’s deficit to 33-32 after two foul shots. With 11 seconds left, he made a 3 to tie the game 35-35 to cap the first-half scoring.

Iona shot 57.1% from the field in the opening 20 minutes, Niagara shot 50%. There were 12 lead changes in the first half, and each team had six turnovers. Clayton had 11 points in the back-and-forth first half, while Thomasson scored 10.

Niagara opened the second half on a 6-0 run to take a 41-35 lead. The Gaels answered with a 9-4 run to cut its deficit to 45-44. Nelly Junior Joseph grabbed an offensive rebound and made a layup to give Iona a 46-45 lead. Clayton’s jumper extended the lead to 48-45 with 11:34 remaining.

Notes: On Wednesday, Clayton, a sophomore, was named the MAAC Player of the Year. Teammate Berrick JeanLouis was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Pitino earned the Coach of the Year award for the second straight season.