ATLANTIC CITY — Last season, the Iona University men’s basketball team earned the top seed and a first-round bye in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament but was quickly upset in the quarterfinals.

This season, the Gaels again earned the top seed and a first-round bye. But Iona did not squander its opportunity to reach the final this time.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored a game-high 22 points to go with six rebounds and three assists to lead Iona to a 71-59 victory over fifth-seeded Niagara at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday night.

Nelly Junior Joseph scored 16 to go with six rebounds for the Gaels (26-7). He went 7 for 11 from the free-throw line, while Clayton went a 8 for 8. Daniss Jenkins added 14 points. Osborn Shema scored eight and had six rebounds. Clayton and Shema each made two 3s.

Aaron Gray led with 18 points for Niagara (16-15). He went 7-for-11 from the line. Noah Thomasson scored 15. Gray and Thomasson each made two 3s. David Mitchell grabbed a game high-high 17 rebounds.

On Wednesday, the sophomore was named the MAAC Player of the Year. Iona’s Berrick JeanLouis was named Co-Defensive Players of the Year. The Gaels’ Rick Pitino earned the Coach of the Year award for the second straight season.

Iona will play the winner of 11th-seeded Marist and 10th-seeded and defending champion Saint Peter’s in the final at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Last season, the Peacocks advanced to NCAA Tournament Elite 8. Saint Peter’s beat seventh-seeded Fairfield on Tuesday and second-seeded Rider on Wednesday.

With 7:05 remaining Friday, Iona led 53-48. Jenkins’ jumper extended the lead to 55-50. With 5:57 left, Clayton hit the hardwood after being fouled. He limped to the bench but would come back. Sadiku Ibine Ayo’s jumper gave the Gaels a 58-50 lead, and Jenkins’ two free throws extended it to 60-50 with 5:18 left.

With 2:38 left, Gray made a 3 to cut Niagara’s deficit to 64-58. Gray then made one of two free-throw attempts to make Iona’s lead 64-59. With 1:24 left, Nelly Junior Joseph’s layup gave the Gaels a 66-59 lead after a Niagara turnover.

Clayton hit a 3 with 43 seconds remaining to extend the lead to 69-59.

The game was tied 35-35 at halftime. Clayton made two free throws to give the Gaels a 25-24 lead with 5:19 left. The sophomore standout then stole the ball near midcourt and made an uncontested dunk to make it 27-24.

Niagara’s Joe Kasperzyk made a 3 to tie the game at27-27. With 58 seconds left in the first half, Gray gave the Purple Eagles a 33-30 lead. Clayton, who was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the first half, cut Iona’s deficit to 33-32 after two foul shots. With 11 seconds left, he made a 3 to tie the game 35-35 to cap the first-half scoring.

Iona shot 57.1% from the field in the opening 20 minutes, Niagara shot 50%. There were 12 lead changes in the first half, and each team had six turnovers. Clayton had 11 points in the back-and-forth first half, while Thomasson scored 10.

Niagara opened the second half on a 6-0 run to take a 41-35 lead. The Gaels answered with a 9-4 run to cut its deficit to 45-44. Nelly Junior Joseph grabbed an offensive rebound and made a layup to give Iona a 46-45 lead. Clayton’s jumper extended the lead to 48-45 with 11:34 remaining.