ATLANTIC CITY — The championship matchup is set.

The top-seeded Iona University women's basketball team earned a thrilling 67-66 victory over fourth-seeded Sienna in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Friday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The Gaels trailed by double digits late in the third quarter.

In the other semifinal, a strong third-quarter performance propelled sixth-seeded Manhattan to a 81-68 victory over second-seeded Niagara.

Manhattan and Iona will play for the championship at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Jaspers, who lost twice to the Gaels during the regular season, are in the MAAC final for the second year in a row.

"We are so grateful and blessed to be playing (Saturday)," said Manhattan coach Heather Vulin, noting her team lost twice during the regular season to Niagara. "As competitors, no one in that locker room wanted to finish 0-3 (against Niagara). Yes, it's for the championship (Saturday), but it's also an opportunity to redeem ourselves against Iona."

Iona's comeback

Sienna led 40-33 at halftime and 56-40 with 3 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The lead was still in double digits, 57-47, after 30 minutes, but Iona (25-6) outscored the Saints 20-9 in the fourth quarter.

The Saints finished their season 19-13.

At halftime, Sienna had outrebounded Iona 29-10. Ahniysha Jackson scored 11 first-half points, and Anajah Brown added 10 for Siena. The Saints closed out the first quarter on a 12-4 run and led 23-15. Early in the second, Iona cut its deficit to 26-22. Sienna went on a 9-4 run and extended its lead to 35-26.

Natalia Otkhmezuri scored a team-leading 20 for Iona. She scored nine in the fourth quarter, all on 3-point shots. One of her 3s gave the Gaels their first lead of the game, 61-59, with 3:34 left.

"Obviously, they've had an incredible season," Vulin said of Iona. "Obviously they've been battle-tested. That's what this MAAC tournament's all about. … Every game here has been back-and-forth, final minute. I'm really hoping we rest up. They rest up and we just give you a game for the ages (Saturday)."

Ketsia Athias added 14 points to go with five assists. She made a jumper with nine seconds remaining to extend the Gaels' lead to 67-63. Kate Mager scored eight.

Juana Camilion finished with 11 points and a team-leading seven rebounds and six assists. On Wednesday, she was named both the MAAC's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

For the Saints, Brown scored a team-leading 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jackson scored 18, including four 3s. Teresa Seppala added a game-high 13 rebounds and three points. Elisa Mevius scored eight, and Emina Selimovic added seven.

Jaspers upset Niagara

Manhattan outscored Niagara 20-10 in the third quarter to take a 57-49 lead. The Purple Eagles were 1 for 15 from the field in the quarter. Eight of their 10 points were scored from the free-throw line. The Jaspers shot 40% from the field, which made the difference in the quarter.

Niagara opened the fourth quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 61-59 lead. But Narrie Dodson's jumper and Dee Dee Davis' free throws gave Manhattan a 63-61 lead. Davis scored again off a turnover to extend the lead to 65-61. Niagara's Aaliyah Parker made three free throws to cut the deficit to 65-64 with 2:02 remaining.

Petra Juric made a layup to extend the lead to 67-64. She grabbed a defensive rebound, and Dodson scored to make it 69-64. Juric later had a putback to give the Jaspers a 71-66 lead with 50 seconds left.

Niagara led 39-37 at halftime. Aaliyah Parker scored 11 first-quarter points for the Purple Eagles, while Ary Hicks added eight. Manhattan led 17-13 after the first quarter. Brazil Harvey-Carr scored 17 in the first half for the Jaspers, and Petra Juric added nine.

"There has been unfinished business this entire season," Harvey-Carr said. "We started off a little patchy, but it's March. It's a new season. We have been here before and we know how to finish the game."

Harvey-Carr scored a game-high 27 for Manhattan, including five 3s. Juric added 18 points and eight rebounds. Davis scored 10 and had six rebounds. Freshman Anne Bair scored eight and had seven assists.

For the Purple Eagles, Aaliyah Parker scored 23 and had seven rebounds. Angel Parker scored 18. Jade Rutledge scored seven and had six rebounds.

"We know how it feels to play the finals. We also know how it feels to lose the finals," Juric said. "This year, we want to know how it feels to win it."

