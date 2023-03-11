ATLANTIC CITY — Juana Camilion earned more accolades Saturday.

Camilion scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the top-seeded Iona University women's basketball team to a 73-60 victory over sixth-seeded Manhattan in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship game at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

It was the second league title in program history, the first since 2016. The Gaels get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will learn Sunday night who, when and where they will play in the first round.

Last week, Camilion was named both the MAAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Last season, the sophomore also won the Defensive Player of the Year. Camilion can now add league champion to her list of accomplishments during her collegiate career.

Camilion made fours 3s and added five steals Saturday. The standout guard was named the tournament MVP. Camilion had 13 rebounds, 10 points and six assists Wednesday in Iona's quarterfinal win over Mount St. Mary's. She scored 11 and had seven rebounds in the Gaels' semifinal win Friday over Sienna.

"It's been amazing," said Camilion, who was recruited from Palma De Mallorca, Spain. She said she is proud to be playing for Iona. "Since Day 1, we worked so hard. Every single one of us.

"It was easy with the whole team beside me. It has been an amazing season and finishing with the trophy, everything we have ben looking forward to, it just feels even better."

Ketsia Athias scored 11 to go with 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Gaels (26-6). Kate Mager scored 17, including five 3s. Thoranna Hodge-Carr scored 10, and Judith Gomez added seven.

Brazil Harvey-Carr scored 12 for Manhattan, Dee Dee Davis added 11. Davis added five rebounds and three assists. Bella Nascimento and Helena Galunic each scored 10. Nascimento added five rebounds.

Iona shot 56.9% from the field, while Manhattan shot 35.3%.

"First, I want to say how proud I am of this group," saud Iona coach Billi Chambers, who recently was named the MAAC Coach of the Year. "They have worked and worked and worked and overcame adversity. They worked together and figured out a way to win (Saturday. The Jaspers) were incredibly tough."

On Saturday, Iona led 27-25 at halftime. Iona opened the third quarter with a 16-2 run to take a 43-27 lead. The Gaels shot 85.7% from the field in the quarter, while the Jaspers shot 36.4%. Mager scored nine, while Camilion added eight. Camilion made a 3 to extend the lead to 57-38 after three quarters.

Manhattan cut its deficit to 60-47 with 6 minutes, 03 seconds remaining. Iona's Hodge-Carr and Athias each scored to extend the lead to 66-47. The closest Manhattan would get was 66-52.

Manhattan led 15-13 after the first quarter. Nascimento's 3 gave the Jaspers an 11-9 lead. Athias tied it for the Gaels, but Manhattan's Dodson and Harvey-Carr scored to make the score 15-11. Athias capped the first-quarter scoring with a jumper.

Iona led 21-20 midway through the second, getting 3s from Camilion and Mager. Harvey-Carr made a 3 to give the Jaspers a 23-21 lead with 4:04 remaining in the first half. Camilion tied it and, after a Judith Gomez steal, made a layup to give Iona a 25-23 lead.