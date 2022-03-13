Top-seeded Fairfield beats Manhattan for MAAC women's championship

ATLANTIC CITY — Lou Lopez-Senechal felt so many emotions.

Before the top-seeded Fairfield University women’s basketball teammates took on third-seeded Manhattan in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title game Saturday, the senior felt nervous.

“But my whole team and my coaches have trusted me since I was a freshman, so I had the confidence going into the game,” Lopez-Senechal said. “It’s my first championship game, but all those emotions, I was able to put them on the court.”

Lopez-Senechal scored a team-leading 24 points, including four 3s, to lead the Stags to a 73-68 victory over the Jaspers and capture the MAAC at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Stags coach Joe Frager, who will retire after this season, earned his first conference title, and the players wanted that for him all year.

Fairfield (25-6), winners of 15 straight games, earned an automatic bid in the NCAA Division I Tournament.

“I am so proud of this group,” Frager said. “This is something we’ve talked about since the beginning of the season.”

Lopez-Senechal, who averaged 18.7 points in three games and was named the tournament MVP, made some huge baskets Saturday, especially in the second quarter when Fairfield took its first lead since early in the first. She scored 12 in the second quarter.

The score was tied 47-47 after three quarters.

“I wanted it so bad,” Lopez-Senechal said. “Been here for four years. I’ve been dreaming of that since I was a freshman. … My teammates trusted me. We all trust each other. We all made big shots, not just me.”

Sydney Lowery made two of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored eight of her 18 for Fairfield. After Andrea Hernangomez’s layup plus 3s from Lowery and Lopez-Senechal, the Stags took a 55-47 lead. Manhattan’s Courtney Warley made a basket and Jade Blagrove hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 55-51. Fairfield then went on a 7-0 run, including Lowery’s 3 that extended the lead to 62-51, the Stags’ largest of the game.

Fairfield never looked back.

“We came in after the third quarter, and it was 0-0,” senior Rachel Hakes said. “We were tied at 47, so we thought it would be a fresh start for us. We have been closing games really well. Each player stepped up play after play.”

Hakes noted Manhattan standout Dee Dee Davis had an amazing fourth quarter. Davis scored 17 of her game-high 35 in the final 10 minutes, including a four-point play with nine seconds remaining to make it 71-68. Davis also made a 3 with 29 seconds left to cut the Jaspers’ deficit to 68-64.

Davis made eight 3s. Warley added a game-high 13 rebounds.

“I was doing what God has blessed me to do,” Davis said. “I didn’t do anything special. These are reps we work on every day. … We didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but we will be back.”

Hakes made three free throws in the last 30 seconds, her last two giving Fairfield a 70-64 lead. Hakes has ben shooting well from the line, so she wasn’t nervous, she said.

“I was just thinking practice,” Hakes said.

Fairfield outscored Manhattan 21-16 in the third, tying the game. Lopez-Senechal made two 3s, including one that cut the deficit to 45-43. Praising Manhattan, she downplayed her dominance in the third, saying it was her teammates and their confidence.

The Grenoble, France, native assisted on Callie Cavanaugh’s basket that tied the game 47-47.

“Whether we are down or up, we have that mentality we are going to score the next one,” Lopez-Senechal said.

Lopez-Senechal and Hernangomez each had six rebounds.

Manhattan (21-11) started the first quarter on a 10-4 run that included 3s from Davis and Harvey-Carr. The Jaspers’ Sydney Carr also made a 3, and the team led 17-8 after the first 10 minutes. The Stags were much stronger offensively in the second but still trailed 31-26.

“We got off to a rough start (Saturday),” Frager said. “No doubt about it. … A great response by this group in the second half. It is really special, and I’m so proud of them.”

Fairfield defeated Manhattan twice during the regular season. On Saturday, the Jaspers led for 26 minutes, 39 seconds, of the 40 minutes, but it wasn’t enough.

Manhattan coach Heather Vulin praised both teams, saying, “This is what a championship game should look like.”

“I really thought my team fought throughout the 40 minutes, and I am incredibly proud of them,” an emotional Vulin added.

For Frager, his mind was only focused on who the Stags will play in the NCAA Tournament. They will find out Sunday night.

But winning the conference championship in his last season coaching, just as his players wanted, “is really, really special,” he said.

“When you get a group you enjoy to be with every day, it makes your job easier,” Frager said.

Manhattan;17 14 16 21 — 68

Fairfield;8 18 21 26 — 73

M: Davis 35, Warley 12, Juric 8, Harvey-Carr 6, Blagrove 4, Watkins 3

F: Lopez-Senechal 24, Lowery 18, Cavanaugh 9, Hernangomez 8, Hakes 7, Lewis 7

