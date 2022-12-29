 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STOCKTON WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Top-ranked NYU women's team tops Stockton

The New York University women’s basketball team overpowered Stockton University 85-27 Thursday in the NYU Holiday Classic in New York City.

Belle Pellecchia led NYU (9-0), ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division III by D3hoops.com, with 14 points and had six rebounds.

Jenny Walker scored 12 points and added four rebounds, and Natalie Bruns had 11 points and five rebounds.

For Stockton (8-3), Imene Fathi, a Wildwood High School graduate, and Madison LaRosa each had six points and two rebounds. Emma Morrone scored four points and had two blocks and two rebounds, and Lauren Winant contributed three points and two steals. Nicole Strumolo had three rebounds, and Madison Dulude had a game-high seven rebounds and added two steals.

Stockton will St. Joseph’s College-Long Island at 1 p.m. Friday in the second day of the NYU Holiday Classic.

