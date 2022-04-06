Tony Santa Maria slugs two more homers for hot Rutgers baseball: College notebook

The Rutgers University baseball team went into Tuesday on a six-game winning streak, having gotten help along the way from former Cape-Atlantic League high school standouts.

Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBI, including a solo homer, in an 11-1 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology. In a 17-1 win over Saint Peter’s, Santa Maria had three runs and two RBIs, including a solo homer, and Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) had two hits.

In a 6-4 win over Minnesota, Santa Maria doubled and scored. In an 11-2 win over Minnesota, Santa Maria hit a two-run double, scored twice and drove in another run on a sacrifice fly. In a 9-2 win over Minnesota, Sweeney singled and scored.

Rutgers went into Tuesday’s game against Monmouth with a 21-6 record. Santa Maria, a sophomore infielder and Iona College transfer from Absecon, was hitting .354 (35 for 99) with 10 doubles, a triple, six homers, 32 RBIs and 27 runs. Sweeney, a redshirt sophomore first baseman, was hitting .271 (19 for 70) with four doubles and two homers.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) hit a two-run single and an RBI single in Ball State’s 8-1 win over Toledo. He singled and scored in a 10-2 win over Toledo.

Matthew Nunan (Ocean City) struck out two in a shutout eighth inning in Boston College’s 16-4 win over Merrimack. He allowed a run and struck out three in two innings in relief in a 15-10 loss to Wake Forest.

Jackson Vanesko (St. Augustine Prep) struck out one in a shutout sixth inning in Bryant’s 14-10 win over Brown. He struck out two in two shutout innings in a 7-2 loss to Central Connecticut State.

Sean Duffy (EHT) allowed a run and struck out three in two innings in relief in High Point’s 7-0 loss to Elon.

Alex Hunt (St. Augustine) struck out one in a shutout inning in relief in Iona’s 10-0 loss to Stony Brook.

Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) singled and drove in a run in Marist’s 10-2 win over Siena.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) allowed a run and struck out one in four innings for the no-decision in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 15-14 loss to Maine. Nolan Charlton (Holy Spirit) walked and scored in the loss.

Jake Catalano (St. Augustine) had two hits and an RBI in Monmouth’s 4-3 loss to Seton Hall. In a 9-3 win over Iona, Catalano singled and scored twice, and Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) hit an RBI single and scored. In a 6-4 win over Iona, Ventresca went 3 for 5 with two doubles and a run.

In Old Dominion’s 13-3 loss to Florida International, Robbie Petracci (EHT) hit a solo homer, doubled and scored, and Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) had two hits and an RBI. In a 14-7 win over FIU, Levari singled and scored twice. In an 18-5 win over FIU, Levari had two hits and four runs.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed a run and struck out seven in five innings to get the win in Penn’s 9-4 victory over Dartmouth.

Devin Sharkey (Mainland) pitched three shutout innings in relief and struck out three in Stony Brook’s 10-0 win over Iona. He allowed a run and struck out three in 2 1/3 innings in relief to get the win in a 7-5 victory over Hartford.

Cole Vanderslice (St. Augustine) pitched a shutout inning in relief in Villanova’s 15-5 win over Delaware State.

Lukas Torres (Barnegat) had two hits in Wagner’s 7-1 loss to Seton Hall. In a 16-6 win over Mount St. Mary’s, Torres hit an RBI double and scored. Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed four runs, two earned, and struck out eight in five innings for the win. In a 7-1 loss to Mount St. Mary’s, Torres had two hits.

Nate Goranson (Millville) singled and scored in William & Mary’s 4-2 loss to Virginia Commonwealth.

In Barton’s 7-3 win over Virginia State, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) singled, doubled, scored and drove in a run, and Jared Beebe (Hammonton) had two hits and a run. In a 7-3 win over Emmanuel, Gonzalez hit a two-run homer, Beebe had two hits and Ryan McIsaac (Millville) hit a two-run double and scored twice. In a 3-2 loss to Emmanuel, McIsaac had three hits and scored. Scaranda singled and scored. In a 10-5 win over Emmanuel, Scaranda doubled and scored twice. McIsaac had a hit, two runs and an RBI, and Beebe singled twice and scored.

Cooper Gehring (Cape May Tech) pinch ran and scored in East Stroudsburg’s 7-5 win over Millersville.

Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) walked twice and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in Frostburg State’s 7-5 loss to Concord.

Garrett Musey (Millville) went 3 for 4 with an RBI double in Goldey-Beacom’s 2-1 loss to Chestnut Hill. He hit a grand slam and a two-run single and scored three runs in a 12-5 win over Chestnut Hill.

Steve Graziano (ACIT) struck out one in a shutout inning of relief for Jefferson in a 12-3 win over Caldwell.

Ben Bradt (Mainland) allowed three runs and struck out four in a seven-inning complete game for University of the Sciences in a 10-3 win over Jefferson.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

