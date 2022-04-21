Tony Santa Maria, Jordan Sweeney power Rutgers baseball to 15th straight win: College notebook

Tony Santa Maria and Jordan Sweeney helped the Rutgers University baseball team pull off a 7-6 comeback win over Indiana on Sunday.

Santa Maria, a 2020 Atlantic County Institute of Technology grad, hit the game-tying homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth to make it 6-6. Two batters later, Sweeney, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township grad, blasted a two-out, full-count solo homer to walk it off.

It was the second straight day of clutch hitting for Sweeney, who hit a three-run triple in the bottom of the eighth with Rutgers down 2-1, leading to a 4-2 win over Indiana.

Rutgers (30-6), ranked No. 22 in the country last week, has won 15 in a row.

In a 23-3 win over Lafayette, Santa Maria singled, scored four runs and drove in three. Sweeney went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs, and Jayson Hoopes (St. Augustine Prep) allowed a run and struck out one in 1 1/3 innings of relief. In an 8-4 win over Penn, Santa Maria singled and scored, and Sweeney had two hits and three RBIs.

Matthew Nunan (Ocean City) allowed one run and struck out two in two innings in relief for Boston College in a 14-10 win over Massachusetts. He pitched a shutout inning in relief, striking out one, in a 6-3 loss to North Carolina State.

Jack Halbruner (St. Augustine) pitched two shutout innings in relief and struck out one in Bryant's 15-5 win over Holy Cross.

Sean Duffy (EHT) struck out one in two shutout innings in relief for High Point in a 15-5 win over Radford.

Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) struck out one in four shutout innings in relief for Hofstra in a 5-4 loss to Delaware.

Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) hit an RBI single and scored three runs in Marist's 18-17 win over Canisius.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) hit an RBI double in Maryland, Baltimore County's 10-2 loss to Georgetown.

Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) scored in Monmouth's 7-6 win over Seton Hall. In a 7-4 win over Quinnipiac, Jake Catalano (St. Augustine) hit a two-run double. In a 13-5 loss to Quinnipiac, Catalano hit an RBI single and scored. In a 13-7 loss to Quinnipiac, Ventresca went 4 for 4 with a home run and two runs, and Catalano hit a RBI double and scored.

Josh Hood (St. Augustine) singled and hit the game-winning RBI sacrifice fly to cap a three-run ninth inning for North Carolina State in a 7-6 win over UNC Wilmington. He singled and scored in a 7-6 win over Boston College. He had an RBI in a 6-3 win over Boston College.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) singled and scored twice in Old Dominion's 9-2 win over Virginia. In a 13-2 win over Alabama at Birmingham, Levari drove in two runs, and Robbie Petracci (EHT) hit a solo homer and a single. In a 9-5 win over UBA, Petracci singled and scored, and Levari had a hit. In a 7-4 loss to UAB, Levari hit an RBI single, and Petracci hit a solo homer.

Brendan Bean (Gloucester Catholic; North Wildwood resident) pitched two shutout innings in relief in Penn's 8-4 loss to Rutgers. In a 10-1 win over Cornell, Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed a run and struck out eight in five innings to improve to 4-1.

Brody McKenzie (St. Augustine) singled and scored four runs in Rhode Island's 27-1 win over Holy Cross. He doubled and scored in a 6-4 loss to Massachusetts.

Devin Sharkey (Mainland Regional) struck out three in the ninth inning for his second save in Stony Brook's 5-3 win over Binghamton. He struck out one in a shutout inning in relief in a 6-4 loss to Binghamton.

Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland) allowed two runs and struck out eight in seven innings but got the loss for St. John's in a 5-3 loss to Creighton.

Shane Solari (St. Augustine) had two hits, including a two-run single, and a run in Villanova's 10-4 win over Bucknell. In an 8-7 loss to Xavier, Cole Vanderslice (St. Augustine) pitched a shutout inning in relief. In an 11-5 loss to Xavier, Solari hit an RBI single and scored.

Lukas Torres (Barnegat) had a hit and two runs in Wagner's 15-5 loss to Long Island. He hit an RBI single in a 6-1 loss to Long Island. He scored a run in a 10-7 win over Long Island.

In Barton's 13-6 win over Coker, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) singled and scored twice. Ryan McIsaac (Millville) hit a three-run homer and an RBI single, and Jared Beebe (Hammonton) had two hits and a run. In a 7-3 win over King, Gonzalez singled, scored twice and drove in a run, and McIsaac had a single, a double, a run and an RBI. In a 7-5 loss to King, Gonzalez singled and scored. McIsaac hit a single, a triple, scored and drove in a run, and Beebe added an RBI single. In a 7-4 loss to King, Scaranda singled and scored, McIsaac had two hits, and Beebe went 3 for 4 with a run.

Matt Vernieri (Barnegat) struck out the only batter he faced to get the save in Bloomsburg's 10-7 win over East Stroudsburg. He got the last two batters out for his fourth save in an 11-10 win over Mars Hill. He allowed a run and struck out two in two innings in relief in a 7-4 win over Mars Hill.

Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) hit a double and scored in Frostburg State's 9-6 win over Alderson Broaddus.

Garrett Musey (Millville) went 3 for 3 with a double, a homer, two runs and three RBIs in Goldey-Beacom's 11-2 win over Dominican.

Lucas DeStefano (Hammonton) hit a two-run single and drove in another run in Jefferson's 11-7 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. He hit an RBI double, and RBI single and scored in a 19-2 win over Nyack. In a 16-6 win over Nyack, DeStefano had a single, three runs and an RBI, and Steve Graziano (ACIT) pitched a shutout seventh inning.

Austin Blumetti (Mainland) struck out one in 1 1/3 innings in relief for University of the Sciences in a 12-5 win over Millersville.

