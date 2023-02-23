EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team felt the healing power of the 3-point shot Thursday night.

The Eagles made five timely shots from beyond the arc in the second half to propel themselves to a 64-47 win over ACIT in the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals. Third-seeded EHT (25-5) will host seventh-seeded Cherry Hill East (18-11) in the semifinals 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Hitting big shots at the right time gives you momentum,” EHT coach Cameron Bell said, “and it lets you breathe. It really does.”

EHT had every reason to need a breath in the second half. The Eagles led ACIT by a point with 5 minutes, 1 second left in the third quarter. The raucous fans in EHT’s gym were buzzing about a potential upset by 11th-seeded Red Hawks (20-7). The ACIT student section chanted “ACIT, ACIT.”

EHT sophomore Forward Jayden Dixon made a 3-pointer with 3:50 left in the third. On the Eagles next possession, senior forward Keon Elliot made a shot from beyond the arc to make it 38-31 EHT. Christian Rando made all three of his 3-pointers in the second half, including one with two seconds left in the third to give EHT a 48-37 heading to the fourth quarter. EHT’s lead never dipped below double digits in the final eight minutes.

“It’s a big energy shift,” Elliot (10 points, five rebounds) said. “Once we hit (a 3-pointer), our team is hyped up. We get our adrenalin going and then on the defensive end we get the steal and (pump) up the score.”

Fans filled EHT's gym for Thursday’s contest. ACIT is located in Mays Landing a few minutes drive from EHT. Yet these two schools did not meet in the regular season because they were in different Cape-Atlantic League divisions.

“I thought we played with too much energy tonight,” Bell said. “We were ramped up. It’s a rivalry game. We had a little too much nervous energy and not for nothing (ACIT) is a good team. The CAL is a very, very tough league, and they won 20 games in this league.”

ACIT coach Byron Nelson said the game plan was to take away the ability of EHT’s guards to drive to the basket and make them take perimeter shots.

ACIT had legitimate upset hopes for the first half and most of the third quarter. Nasir Tucker sparked the Red Hawks with 15 points.

“Their big shots came off our mental mistakes,” Nelson said. “We were a little fatigued. We just couldn’t score at a high clip like they can. We had to keep playing defense, and they hit some timely threes, which hurt. They hit shots.”

Once EHT gets a lead, the Eagles are tough to catch. They use their quickness to control the ball to take time off the clock or create layups. Jay-Nelly Reyes scored a team-high 14 points and had five rebounds, four assists and four steals for EHT. Senior point guard DJ Germann had 12 points, three assists and two steals. Jamil Wilkins chipped in with 13 points and five rebounds.

Despite the defeat, ACIT took a huge step forward this season. The Red Hawks first-round win over Cherokee was the first playoff victory in the program’s history.

“I just want to make ACIT a respectable program,” Nelson said. “It’s going to be tough for me to look at the seniors and tell them ‘it’s over.’ But they have to know they left a long legacy, and they made history at our school, and they’re always going to be remembered for that.”

As for EHT, the Eagles are happy to have another home game. They avoided a long bus trip to Ocean County when seventh-seeded Cherry Hill East upset second-seeded Toms River North 62-56 Thursday night.

“It feels good,” Elliot said of playing at home Saturday. “The crowd can be here. A lot more of our student section can be here. They can really be here to support us. They’re a big factor.”