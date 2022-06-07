Tim Erensen's 2010 gamble on the ShopRite Classic has paid off for his company and the LPGA

It didn’t take Tim Erensen long to hold a staff meeting when he began to plan for the return of ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2010.

“On Day 1,” Erensen, 48, said with a laugh, “the team was small. It was me.”

These days Erensen is the managing partner of Outlyr, the company that owns and operates the Classic and is involved in nine other LPGA events, nearly 33% of the 2022 LPGA schedule. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company now employs about 65 people, including partner Andy Bush, a longtime golf executive who joined the firm in 2020.

Much of the company’s success began with ShopRite. This year’s $1.75 million Classic will be held Friday through Sunday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.

“We went one brick at a time,” Erensen said in a phone interview Friday. “We did a nice job with ShopRite, and I think that created some other opportunities. This wasn’t the plan at the beginning. We’ve done a nice job of building the business layer by layer.”

The Classic began in 1986. The tournament was successful, but it disappeared from 2007-2009 because of a dispute between former Classic and LPGA officials over tournament dates.

Erensen had been an executive with Octagon, a company involved in the golf business, when he decided to strike out on his own. One of his first moves was to revive the ShopRite Classic. Back then, Outlyr was known as Eiger Marketing.

“I kind of tell people I had my Jerry Maguire moment,” Erensen said. “ShopRite was one of the first clients to say they would come with us on this journey. Without them, we would have never have had the chance to develop and grow the business the way we have.”

Because of its past success, the ShopRite LPGA Classic was a natural starting point for Erensen.

“It was clear to us Atlantic City missed the LPGA,” he said, “But it was really clear once we put the flag back in the ground there that the LPGA really missed Atlantic City. It was a shame the event left back in 2006.”

Outlyr also is involved in all levels of men’s golf, from college to the PGA Tour as well as some other sports, but much of its success comes from the LPGA. In addition to ShopRite, Outlyr now owns or operates LPGA events in Los Angeles, Arkansas, Michigan, Texas and Florida.

“Everybody loves the diversity (of the LPGA Tour) and supporting women and what we think is the best female sports organization in the world,” Erensen said. “The LPGA is a great opportunity for companies to support (diversity and inclusion).”

What the LPGA Tour gets from Outlyr is stability.

“Their partnership to us is vital,” said Dean Schneider, director of tournament business affairs for the LPGA. “When we come on site at an Outlyr-branded event, we know what we’re going to get each week. They understand from an operations perspective what the LPGA really needs week in and week out. We start the year, get things going and then we just make small improvements to make each event better.”

Running a successful tournament means not only meeting the needs of the LPGA staff but also the players and title sponsors. Golfers at Outlyr events know what to expect when they show up for a junior clinic or pro-am party.

“We know an Outlyr event is going to be buttoned up, nothing slipping through the cracks,” Schneider said.

The Classic each year serves as an anniversary for Erensen and Outlyr. The LPGA has begun to hold tournaments in bigger markets, including Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles, the past few years, but the ShopRite LPGA Classic is a reminder of how things began not only for Outlyr but for the tour itself.

“The heart and soul of the LPGA is in these community-driven events,” Erensen said. “It’s been fun to see everybody jump on board and grow together. It’s always a homecoming for us. No matter what the future brings for us, ShopRite and the event in Atlantic City will always be near and dear to our hearts.”

