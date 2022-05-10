Three southern Ocean County alum make All-NJAC first team for baseball: College notebook

Three former southern Ocean County high school baseball players landed on the All-New Jersey Athletic Conference first team Wednesday.

Kean University grad student Justin Diefenbach, a Barnegat High School graduate, was named NJAC Co-Pitcher of the Year and was a first-team selection. Montclair State junior Miles Feaster and sophomore teammate Jorden Jurkiewicz, both Lacey Township grads, also made the first team.

Through Sunday, Diefenbach was 5-2 with a 2.00 ERA, two complete games and 55 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings. Feaster was batting .398 (53 for 133) with nine doubles, a triple, 35 RBIs and 27 runs. Jurkiewicz was batting .411 (62 for 151) with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 52 RBIs and 45 runs scored.

Kean and Montclair State were in the middle of NJAC Tournament play through Sunday.

In Montclair State’s 3-2 win over The College of New Jersey in the conference tournament, Feaster singled and drove in three runs, and Jurkiewicz doubled and scored. In a 20-9 loss to William Paterson, Feaster had two RBI singles, and Jurkiewicz doubled twice, scored and drove in two runs.

Matt Lawler (Mainland Regional) struck out one in four shut out innings in relief to get the win for William Paterson in a 5-4 victory over Kean in the NJAC Tournament. Diefenbach took the loss in that game. He struck out four in a complete game.

Stephen Restuccio (Hammonton) pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings to get the win for George Mason in an 8-6 victory over Towson.

Sean Duffy (Egg Harbor Township) pitched two perfect innings of relief, striking out four, to earn the save in High Point’s 1-0 win over North Carolina A&T.

Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) allowed one run and struck out one in 3 1/3 innings to get the win for Hofstra in a 6-4 victory over Iona.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) allowed four runs and struck out four in seven innings in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 5-4 loss to Stony Brook. He did not get the decision.

Jake Catalano (St. Augustine Prep) scored twice in Monmouth’s 6-5 loss to Princeton. In a 6-5 loss to Fairfield, Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) had two hits.

Brock Mercado (St. Joseph) singled and scored in North Carolina Asheville’s 12-8 loss to Gardner-Webb.

Josh Hood (St. Augustine) went 3 for 5 with a two-run homer and an RBI single in North Carolina State’s 9-2 win over North Carolina.

Robbie Petracci (EHT) hit a solo homer in Old Dominion’s 4-1 win over Southern Miss. In a 4-3 win over Southern Miss, Petracci doubled, and Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) singled and scored. In a 5-4 loss to Southern Miss, Levari had two hits, and Petracci added a single.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed one run and struck out five in 3 1/3 innings in Penn’s 4-3 loss to Harvard. He did not get the decision.

Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) hit a double in Rutgers’ 11-2 loss to Seton Hall. In a 16-8 loss to Maryland, Santa Maria hit an RBI single, and Jayson Hoopes (St. Augustine) struck out three in 1 1/3 shutout in relief. In an 18-7 win over Maryland, Santa Maria had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Jordan Sweeney (EHT) hit a solo homer.

Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) allowed two runs and struck out two in seven innings in Stony Brook’s 3-2 win over UMBC. He did not get the decision.

In Wagner’s 5-4 win over Central Connecticut State, Lukas Torres (Barnegat) had two hits and a run, and Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed two runs and struck out five in five innings to get the win. In a 9-1 loss to CCSU, Torres had two hits.

In Barton’s 21-2 win over Erskine in the Conference Carolina’s Tournament, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) went 3 for 6 with a double, a homer, five runs and five RBIs. Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) singled, scored and drove in three runs, and Ryan McIsaac (Millville) had two hits and two RBIs. Jared Beebe (Hammonton) had three hits and three runs. In a 6-5 win over UNC Pembroke, Gonzalez had two hits, and Beebe singled, doubled and scored. In a 12-10 loss to Mount Olive, Gonzalez had two hits and a run, Scaranda hit two doubles, drove in two and scored four runs. McIsaac added a single, a double, a run and two RBIs. In a 14-5 loss to UNC Pembroke, ending Barton’s tournament run, Gonzalez hit an RBI single. Scaranda hit an RBI double, McIsaac doubled and scored, and Beebe got two hits and scored a run.

Matt Vernieri (Barnegat) pitched two shutout innings to get his sixth save in Bloomsburg’s 7-4 win over Lock Haven.

Mekhi Sanchez (Vineland) struck out two in three shutout innings for his third save in Felician’s 7-2 win over Dominican in a Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament game.

AJ Campbell (Ocean City) doubled and scored in Frostburg State’s 7-4 loss to Notre Dame College. He hit an RBI double and scored twice in an 18-5 win over Notre Dame. He hit a two-run homer, singled and drove in another run in a 10-5 win over Fairmont State.

Jordan Silvestri (Cumberland Tech) struck out one in two-thirds of an inning in Cabrini’s 15-8 win over Cairn. He struck out one in two shutout innings of relief in an 8-3 win over Centenary.

Giancarlo Palmieri (Hammonton) singled and scored three runs in Immaculata’s 11-0 win over Marywood.

Phil Pfaffman (Wildwood Catholic) singled and scored twice in Neumann’s 7-4 win over Marymount.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

