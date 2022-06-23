Three Ospreys chosen as USILA Scholar All-Americans

Three Stockton University men’s lacrosse players — Luc Swedlund, Logan Holleritter and Brendan Scanlon — were selected as NCAA Division III Scholar All-Americans by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association on Thursday. The Stockton players were among 149 chosen for the recognition.

Stockton also was one of 63 Division III teams to qualify for a USILA Team All-Academic Award.

Swedlund, Holleritter and Scanlon joined 2020 selection Eric Ellis and 2019 honorees Chris Holleritter and Colin Wharton to give Stockton six USILA Scholar All-Americans in program history.

The three helped the Ospreys to a 17-3 record this spring. Stockton won the Colonial States Athletic Conference championship and won an NCAA Tournament first-round game over UMass.-Boston.

Swedlund, an attack, was a USILA All-America Honorable Mention and CSAC First Team selection. He was the Most Valuable Player of this year’s CSAC championship game. He scored 86 goals and had 15 assists for 101 points and finished fourth in Division III in goals per game (4.30). During the season, Swedlund became the first Osprey ever to reach the 200-goal and 300-point marks.

He moved into third place in Division III history with a school record 279 career goals. Swedlund, a three-time USILA All-American Honorable Mention player, finished his career as Stockton’s all-time leading scorer with 339 points.

Holleritter and Scanlon were leaders for the Stockton defense, which allowed 10.35 goals per game and averaged 9.90 caused turnovers. Scanlon was voted CSAC First Team after totaling 34 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers while playing in all 20 of Stockton’s games.

Holleritter led the Ospreys with 31 caused turnovers and finished second on the team with 84 ground balls. He was chosen to the CSAC Second Team. Holleritter finished his career with 82 caused turnovers, which is third all-time at Stockton.

