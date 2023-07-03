Ocean City/Upper Township's Andrew Pashley, Henry Bogle and Corey Clemens combined to pitch no-hitter in a 6-1 win over Greater Wildwood on in a District 16 Little League baseball game Sunday.

Bogle struck out seven, and Pashley struck out six. Darrien Mayo singled in two runs.

For Greater Wildwood, Jim Robinson pitched three scoreless innings.

Ocean City/Upper Township will host Hammonton at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Upper Township.

Hammonton 12, Lower Cape May/Middle/Dennis Township 0: Hammonton’s Domenick Elkin hit a walk-off grand slam in fifth inning to win the game on the 10-run rule.

Winning pitcher Frank Restuccio went 2 for 2 with a triple and four RBIs. Restuccio pitched three innings and struck out four. Reliever Colton Robinson pitched the final two innings and struck out six. Colin Peeke went 2 for 2 with a double and a single, and Brayden Bendig was 2 for 3 with a double and a single.

District 16 8-10 softball

Stafford Township 14, Hammonton 5: Renata Montgomery and Claire Campoli both went 3 for 3 for Stafford.

Montgomery had three RBIs. She also caught a line drive and turned it into a double play.

Stafford's Molly Bayer, Carmella Thompson and Kieran Merlo each went 2 for 3, and Bayer had two RBIs and Thompson had one. Stafford starting pitcher Lexie Bucior worked one inning and gave up three runs but struck out three. Merlo pitched three innings, gave up two runs and struck out six. Brantley Anderson, Stafford’s third and final pitcher, struck out five.

Stafford improved to 3-0 in pool play.