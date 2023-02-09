Thirteen Stockton University field hockey players made the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Academic Squad. The list was released on Thursday.
Qualifiers had a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher through the fall semester of 2022. The Stockton players were among more than 1,700 qualifiers from 157 Division III teams.
Leading the Ospreys were seniors Isabella Ceraso, Rhian Freire, a Cedar Creek graduate, and Kelly Mollahan, who were three of 277 players in the nation to make the NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad for the fourth straight year.
Juniors Kylie Mitchell and Jenna Fiorito earned the honor for the third consecutive time, and sophomore Dakota Ludman (Middle Township) qualified for the award for the second straight year.
Junior Hannah McKensie (Cedar Creek), a transfer from Pace University, made the National Academic Squad in her first season at Stockton.
Six Stockton freshmen earned the honor for the first time. They are Miana Alessandroni, MaKenzie Baggstrom (Cedar Creek), Elizabeth Connors, Alyssa Greiner, Emilee Kates and Elizabeth Rafferty.
