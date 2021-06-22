Things get sticky between Phillies and Nationals; Max Scherzer threatens to strip. Joe Girardi thrown out of game

PHILADELPHIA – Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer began to strip on the mound Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Phillies manager Joe Girardi got thrown out of the game.

Who knew Major League Baseball’s crackdown on doctored baseballs would be so much fun?

By the way, the Nationals won 3-2. The Phillies loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth but failed to score.

Umpires on Monday began to search pitchers for sticky substances that they could use to get a better grip on the baseball and make their pitches harder to hit by increasing their spin rate.

Players caught with unauthorized substance will be suspended for 10 games.

The searches started early as the Phillies hosted the Nationals on Tuesday night.

The umpires checked Scherzer and Phillies starter Zack Wheeler after the first inning. Scherzer was visibly annoyed. The umpires checked him again after the third inning.

The action picked up on the bottom of the fourth when with one out Girardi apparently asked the umpires to check Scherzer again.