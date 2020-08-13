One of the largest public sports memorabilia shows in the country will not return to Atlantic City in 2020.
The 41st annual National Sports Collectors Convention, which was scheduled for the Atlantic City Convention Center from Dec. 12 to 16 has been canceled for this year.
The event, which was supposed to bring about 650 exhibitors from around the country to buy, sell and trade sought-after sports and entertainment collectibles, was originally scheduled for July, but was postponed to December in May.
Now, Chicago will host the next show from July 28-Aug. 1, 2021.
"Obviously we are disappointed, but we had to abide by federal and state regulations," said Ray Schulte, the National's director of communications. "Our priority is the safety of our exhibitors, athletes and attendees. We just felt that this was the best decision that could be made at this time."
Schulte said the convention's board had waited as long as it could before making the decision to cancel the event. He hopes it can return to Atlantic City in the future. The show is booked for Chicago in 2021, Cleveland in 2022 and then Chicago again in 2023.
“This is a significant disappointment to Atlantic City as this group represented $6.5 million in economic impact to the destination and the region," said Meet AC President and CEO Larry Sieg. "That being said, we completely understand and respect the decision to cancel their event during these uncertain times and remain hopeful that they will return to Atlantic City in the very near future.”
The National last appeared in Atlantic City in 2016. Mike Tyson, Hulk Hogan, Sugar Ray Leonard, Joe Namath and Donovan McNabb were just some of the sports figures that appeared at the show. It has also been held in Atlantic City in 2003 and 1988.
"We love Atlantic City. We have a great relationship with the city and the state," Schulte said. "We're disappointed not to be working with them, but I'm sure we'll stay in contact."
Schulte said that a lot of the exhibitors are "extremely disappointed" with the decision to cancel.
"A lot of them were eager to get to the convention for networking and to sell, but I think many of them realize that safety and health is paramount," he said. "It's a decision that had to be made."
Schulte added that despite the pandemic, the sports collectibles industry has been thriving.
"When we entered the pandemic, there was concern, but as it turns out with ecommerce, (the hobby) has been really, really red hot," he said.
Those who purchased tickets for this year's show may choose to use them for the 2021 show with no changes required, or they can receive a refund by emailing nsccshow@gmail.com.
Exhibitors for the Atlantic City National will be contacted and can either rollover payments to Chicago or request a refund for any payments made.
